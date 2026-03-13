AREA SPORTS: Clallam and Jefferson County YMCA’s hosting spring break youth sports camps

Spring break camps at Clallam, JeffCo YMCA’s

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles YMCA and Sequim YMCA will offer a number of sports camps during spring break March 30-April 3.

The Sports Sampler camp for ages 6-11 will showcase different sports throughout the week. Each day will be a three-hour session with sport specific drills and exercises. Weather permitting, it will include indoor and outdoor sports.

The Port Angeles YMCA will host this camp from 9 a.m. to noon. The Sequim YMCA will offer the camp from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost for the Sports Sampler is $180 for nonmembers, $150 for YMCA members.

Sequim also will host a Mini Lifeguard camp for ages 7-11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Campers will learn basic rescue concepts, water safety awareness, and leadership skills while building confidence in and around the pool.

The cost is $180 for nonmembers, $150 for YMCA members.

The Jefferson County YMCA will offer two camps during Jefferson’s spring break April 13-17.

A Pickleball camp will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while a Youth Synchronized Swimming camp for ages 7-16 will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Swimmers interested in this camp need to be able to: swim one lap of crawl with side breathing, one lap of backstroke, and tread water for one minute.

The cost for both camps is $180 for nonmembers, $150 for members.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PDN-YCamps26.

Forks baseball camp

FORKS — The West End Youth League will hold a youth baseball camp for ages 9-13 at Duncan Fields on March 28.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jeremy Hirschkorn, a coach with Jett Movement Academy, will instruct the camp.

The camp will focus on fundamentals to get kids ready for the upcoming season.

The cost is $50 and includes a T-shirt, with proceeds going back to the league.

Attendees should bring their gloves

To register, message Kassidi Peterson or Christa Baker on Facebook Messenger.

Sign ups next week

FORKS — West End Youth League baseball and softball registration will be held at the Duncan Field sheds from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

The cost is $50 per player and players must be age 9 by April 1.

Youth hoops sessions

SEQUIM — Sequim Youth Basketball will offer spring skill building sessions for youth basketball players in grades 3-7 from April 12 through June 7.

Girls will train from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and boys from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sequim Middle School on the second and fourth Sunday of each month.

There is a $50 skills registration fee payable at https://sequimyouth.basketballcentral.com.

Participants then sign up for sessions at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-HoopsSkills26.

Peninsula Daily News