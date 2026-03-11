Poetry reading set for Saturday at Fort Worden

PORT TOWNSEND — Poetry on the Salish Sea will host a March Poetry Reading at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend.

The free event will feature poets Rena Priest, Tamarah Rockwood and Kim Trainor who will explore land, memory, loss and relationships.

An open reception will follow at Taps @ the Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., across the street from the theater.

Priest, a citizen of the Lhaq’temish (Lummi) Nation, is a Fellow of the Academy of American Poets, a Maxine Cushing Gray Distinguished Writer award winner and was Washington’s sixth poet laureate. Her new essay collection, “Positively Uncivilized,” was published as the winner of the 2025 Keepers of the Fire Award from Raven Chronicles Press.

Rockwood, the CEO of Bainbridge Island Press, is the author of “A, B,” a poetry collection. She holds a degree in creative writing and literature from Harvard University and has served as chair of the literary committee at the Rainier Club in Seattle and as president of the Alumnae/i Network of Harvard Women through the Harvard Club of Seattle.

Trainor’s book of poetry, “Blue thinks itself within me: Lyric poetry, ecology, and lichenous form,” was published in 2026 and follows her 2024 collection, “A blueprint for survival,” published by Guernica Editions. Her poetry-films have been screened in Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen and Athens, Greece.