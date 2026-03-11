NORTH OLYMPIC BASKETBALL: Neah Bay’s Q Greene, Tyler Swan league MVPs

Neah Bay’s Qwaapeys Greene, left, and Tyler Swan were named the North Olympic League’s girls and boys basketball MVPs.

JOYCE — Neah Bay’s Qwaapeys Greene and Tyler Swan were the girls and boys basketball MVPs of the North Olympic League.

Greene, who goes by “Q”, led Neah Bay to its fourth straight 1B state championship as a senior. She averaged 16.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Swan, also a senior, led Neah Bay to the 1B state quarterfinals. Swan broke both the single-season and the career scoring records at Neah Bay this season. He averaged 24.1 points and 9.3 rebounds a game this season and finished his career with 1,618 points.

As expected, Neah Bay dominated the girls first team with seniors Cerise Moss, Wiinuk Martin and Angel Halttunen on the team. Also making first team were Caylee Moss of Neah Bay and Naomii Sprague of Crescent.

Cherish Moss, who won her fourth straight state championship, was named the NOL Coach of the Year.

Sprague had impressive stats herself with 17.5 points and 7.1 steals a game.

On the girls second team were Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarty and Brilei Hull of Clallam Bay, and Lexi Dunavant, Kali Hopper and Mariella Kneiss of Crescent.

Making the girls honorable mention team were Desirae Angulo of Clallam Bay, and Rozlyn Currie and Joslynn White of Crescent.

Making the boys first team were William Hull and Dylan Simmons of Clallam Bay and Eugene Ray and Mathias Greene of Neah Bay.

Named to the second team were Cyrus Politte of Clallam Bay and brothers Jax and Liam Sprague of Crescent. Silas Old Coyote and Joey Holmes of Chief Kitsap were also named to the second team.

Making the honorable mention team was Jayden Mendoza of Clallam Bay, as well as Trevor Nolan-Otis and Dasher Nance of Chief Kitsap.

Taylor Neal of Chief Kitsap was named the boys coach of the year while Neah Bay won the team sportsmanship award.