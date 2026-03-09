PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Bremerton, Lummi win back-to-back state titles

The Bremerton Knights hold their state championship trophy after beating the RA Long Lumberjacks 45-43 in the 2A boys state basketball championship Saturday at the Yakima SunDome. (Luke Caputo/Kitsap News Group)

YAKIMA — No. 1 seed and the Olympic League boys basketball champion Bremerton Knights (26-2) accomplished their mission of winning back-to-back state championships, beating undefeated No. 2 seed R.A. Long 45-43 in the boys 2A title game Saturday night at the Yakima SunDome.

No boys basketball team in Kitsap County had won two consecutive state titles since East High accomplished that feat in 1973-74. The Knights scored the final seven points of the game to seal the win. Standout junior guard Jalen Davis earned tournament MVP for the second straight year. He led Bremerton with 18 points in the championship game, including some crucial conversions down the stretch.

Davis was also the Olympic League MVP and the defensive player of the year for the league.

“This is probably the most emotional I’ve been when it comes to sports,” Bremerton coach Miah Davis said following the win. “You know, basketball is a game of runs. They had their run, and then we had our run, and it’s back and forth, but at the end of the day, we just had to stay disciplined.”

It was the third time in six years that an Olympic League boys team has won the state championship. North Kitsap won the title in 2020.

Sequim and Port Angeles went 0-4 against the Knights this year, but the Roughriders nearly pulled off a huge upset on the road against Bremerton. The Knights ended up pulling that game out 66-59.

Lummi Nation won its second straight 1B state championship, beating Tulalip Heritage 61-56 in the finals. Lummi beat the Neah Bay boys in the 1B quarterfinals 70-48 and also beat the Red Devils earlier in the season. Tulalip Heritage also beat Neah Bay early in the season 75-50.

The Neah Bay girls won their fourth straight state 1B basketball championship, beating Garfield-Palouse 54-41.

Three out of the four teams in the 1B state championship games were from Native American communities.