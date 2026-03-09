ATHLETES OF THE WEEK; Qwaapeys Greene, Wiinuk Martin, Neah Bay girls basketball

The Neah Bay girls basketball team could not have won four straight state basketball championships without their starting seniors — Angel Halttunen, Cerise Moss, Wiinuk Martin and Qwaapeys Greene.

While all four seniors shined during the state basketball tournament, we highlight Martin and Greene as our co-Athletes of the Week.

Martin, who goes by “Nu Nu,” was a force on the boards all tournament. Against Pateros in the quarterfinals, Martin had 12 points, 18 rebounds and four assists. In the semifinals against Oakesdale, she had 10 points and 11 rebounds and in the finals against Garfield-Palouse, she had nine rebounds.

Greene, who goes by “Q,” ran the Lady Reds’ offense and contributed 16 points in the semifinals and 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the finals. More importantly, she did a lot of damage at the free-throw line, shooting 15-for-18 from the charity stripe in the semifinal and final.

These two are part of a remarkable legacy at Neah Bay High School that will be hard to duplicate.

