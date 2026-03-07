Missing vehicle from Nevada found near Port Angeles, but man has not been found

Sage Hunter Greigo-Long, 24, of Fallon, Nev., has been reported missing. His vehicle was found Friday night east of Port Angeles. (Clallam County Sheriff’s Office)

PORT ANGELES — A vehicle belonging to a missing Nevada man has been found on the North Olympic Peninsula, but the man has not been located, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded about 8:15 p.m. Friday to an abandoned vehicle parked off the roadway on Deer Park Loop at U.S. Highway 101 just east of the C’est Si Bon restaurant.

The vehicle, a white 2001 Dodge Durango, was discovered to be registered to Sage Hunter Greigo-Long, 24, of Fallon, Nev.

Greigo-Long had been reported missing by family members to the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada about an hour before his vehicle was found, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Greigo-Long was reportedly last seen leaving his residence about 36 hours before the discovery of his vehicle. It was presumed he was going to work, said the Sheriff’s Office, which added it was unknown why he would be in the Pacific Northwest.

Greigo-Long legally changed his name in 2021. His previous name was Sage R Cammack. He is described as a white male, 6-foot-3, 160 pounds with long brown hair, blue eyes and a beard, the Sheriff’s Office said.

If the public has any information on Greigo-Long’s location, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2459.