Registration opens today for grange summer camp

PORT ANGELES — Long before smartphones and social media, kids went to summer camp to swim, hike and make new friends — the kind of experience the Clallam Pomona Grange continues to offer at its Junior Grange summer camp at Camp David Jr. on Lake Crescent.

Registration opens today for the 43rd annual camp, which is set for Aug. 2-7.

It is open to youth ages 9-14 from Clallam and Jefferson counties. To register, go to www.clallamjuniorcamp.com.

Campers don’t need to be grange members to attend.

The camp is hosted by Clallam Pomona Grange, which consists of the five granges in the county: Crescent, Dry Creek, Fairview, Quillayute Valley and Sequim Prairie.

Campers have exclusive use of the 8-acre Camp David Jr., staying in sleeping cabins and taking part in activities such as canoeing, tie-dyeing, cooking, karate and robotics.

Space is limited to 70 campers — 35 boys and 35 girls — and the camp fills quickly, said Dry Creek Grange’s Cindy Kelly. Families are encouraged to register early.

The cost is $325 per camper and includes all activities and meals. Half and full scholarships are available. To ask about assistance, families can email cindy@juniorgrangecamp.com.

Electronic devices are not allowed at camp — along with bikinis, flip flops and short shorts. Soap and shampoo, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a sleeping bag and pillow and insect repellent are musts. Campers receive a “what to bring, what not to bring” list when they register.

Kelly said many campers return year after year, and when they are 15 or older, they often come back to help as cooks or counselors.

“They make lifelong friends at camp,” she said.