Jefferson Public Utility District receives clean state audit report

PORT TOWNSEND — State auditors have concluded the Jefferson County Public Utility District has provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources, according to a PUD press release.

Officials from the auditor’s office presented findings from a recent accountability audit during a special meeting of the utility’s board of commissioners on March 12.

It was the PUD’s eighth clean accountability audit in a row, according to the news release.

Auditors evaluated records from Jan. 1, 2024, to Dec. 31, 2024, analyzing trends in financial data such as cash receipts and deposits, as well as accounts receivable.

“The audit process is a great learning opportunity for the utility,” said Amanda Issak, the district’s interim finance director. “The state auditor’s office was very supportive with feedback. Knowing that our PUD processes are in alignment with state standards leaves us, as a utility, on a great footing.”

The district’s financial and audit documents, as well as meeting materials, are posted at www.jeffpud.org.