Homicide victim died of gunshot wounds

PORT ANGELES — A Port Angeles man died of gunshot wounds last month in a suspicious death that has been ruled a homicide, the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Danny Kendrick, 73, was found dead after deputies responded about 7:22 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 6300 block of Deer Park Road east of Port Angeles.

Detectives are working with the State Patrol Crime Scene Response team to collect and process trace evidence, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for tips regarding the incident. They can be provided via the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-417-2459 or via online reporting at www.clallamcountywa.gov/497/sheriff.

Last month, investigators asked for help with video surveillance or any information that may assist law enforcement. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office requested video footage showing any people or vehicles traveling in the area between 10:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and 7 a.m. Feb. 21 within the following locations:

• 7000 block of Deer Park Road north to U.S. Highway 101.

• Township Line Road between Deer Park Road and O’Brien Road.

• O’Brien Road between Township Line Road and U.S. Highway 101.