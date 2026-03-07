Annual tuna drive collecting cans through March 31

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Kiwanis Club is accepting donations for its 32nd Community Tuna Fish Drive through March 31.

Individuals, businesses, clubs, churches and other organizations are invited to participate by donating cans of tuna fish and other non-perishable high-protein foods, such as canned chicken, salmon or peanut butter.

The annual drive’s goal is to collect the equivalent of 32,000 cans of tuna fish or other high-protein foods for the Port Angeles Food Bank.

Collection barrels are located at Safeway East, 2709 E. U.S. Highway 101; Mount Pleasant IGS, 3010 E. U.S. Highway 101; Country Aire Natural Foods, 200W. First St.; 1st Security Bank, 134 W. Eighth St.; Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive; and the Port Angeles Senior Center, 328 E. Seventh St.

Monetary contributions can be mailed to Port Angeles Food Bank, Tuna Drive, P.O. Box 1885, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

Donors also can text “Tuna Drive” to 44321 to make a monetary donation.

For more information, call Tim Crowley at 360-457-5933 or email tcrowley69@gmail.com.