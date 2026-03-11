State Patrol: Man injured in suspected DUI collision

QUILCENE — A Kingston man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole and a tree.

Timothy Hodges, 66, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 296 about 9:37 p.m. Tuesday in a 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and left the roadway to the right, the State Patrol said.

The pickup struck a power pole and a tree and came to rest in the ditch, the agency added.

The vehicle was totally destroyed and towed from the scene.

The State Patrol said the cause was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Hodges was not wearing a seat belt, the agency added.