Members sought for statement against library levy lid lift

PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Auditor’s Office is seeking community members to draft a statement for the voters’ guide against a proposed levy lid lift for the North Olympic Library System on the April 28 special election ballot.

Committee members must reside within the county.

The deadline to request a committee appointment is noon Friday.

Applicants should email their name, voter registration address and telephone number to elections@clallamcountywa.gov.