Members sought for statement against library levy lid lift
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 4, 2026
PORT ANGELES — The Clallam County Auditor’s Office is seeking community members to draft a statement for the voters’ guide against a proposed levy lid lift for the North Olympic Library System on the April 28 special election ballot.
Committee members must reside within the county.
The deadline to request a committee appointment is noon Friday.
Applicants should email their name, voter registration address and telephone number to elections@clallamcountywa.gov.