Jefferson County Home Show set for Saturday

PORT TOWNSEND — The Jefferson County Home Show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Blue Heron Middle School, 3939 San Juan Ave., Port Townsend.

The show will feature more than 60 booths that will showcase builders, bankers, insurance companies, contractors, public agencies and nonprofits who will present information related to home improvement, purchasing a home and new home construction.

The show also will feature a variety of presentations, including:

• “Why Should We Care About Pollinators?” by Michele Koomen, 9:30 a.m.

• “Save Money, Save Energy: Installing Your Own Heat Pump Water Heater” by Troy Zdzieblowski and Kyle Chase, 10 a.m.

• “Powering the Future: Key Electricity Updates for Your Home in the Next Decade” by Hans Frederickson, 10:30 a.m.

• “A Port Townsend Wealth Transfer: Considering the implications of The Great Wealth Transfer on a local scale” by Megan Eisenman, 11:30 a.m.

• “Protecting Your Home During Wildfire Season — is your home ready for a fire event?” by Robert Wittenberg, 12:30 p.m.

• “The Changing Role of Energy Storage in Solar Power” by Andy Cochrane, 1:30 p.m.

• “Your Energy Future: JPUD Programs and What’s Coming Next” by Kyle Chase, 2:30 p.m.

• “Regenerative Growing: What? Why? How?” by Hailey Lampe, 2:30 p.m.

• A panel discussion: “Housing Impact Panel 2026” with panelists Emma Bolin, director of planning and community development for the city of Port Townsend; Kellen Lynch, director of the Olympic Housing Trust; Eric Jones, director of the Housing Solution Network; Greg Ballard, development code administrator for Jefferson County’s Department of Community Development; and Jamie Maciejewski, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of East Jefferson County. The discussion will start at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.jeffcohomebuilders.com.