STATE 1B REGIONALS: No. 1 Neah Bay girls survive scare from Lummi

TACOMA —Thre three-time defending state champion Neah Bay girls basketball team survived a big-time scare from its old rival Lummi, getting a clutch basket from Angel Halttunen with 45 seconds left in the game to beat the Blackhawks 43-41 in a state 1B regional matchup.

Neah Bay would have moved on to the state 1B tournament in Spokane even if the Red Devils had lost, but now they go directly to the quarterfinals on March 5 and do not have to play a Round of 12 game.

Neah Bay got a huge game from Qwaapeys Greene, who scored 23 points, including seven in the fourth quarter.

Lummi was a No. 8 seed at regional despite having a 21-3 record, nearly as good as Neah Bay’s record of 21-2. The Red Devils got off to a good start, getting up 19-11 on Lummi early in the second quarter.

But it was not going to be an easy win. Neah Bay went cold from the floor for the rest of the half as Lummi outscored the Red Devils 8-0 for the rest of the second quarter, going into the break tied 19-19. Neah Bay scored just one point in the second quarter.

The Red Devils bounced back in the third quarter with 14 points to retake the lead for most of the half, but Neah Bay never had a lead bigger than five points in the second half as they just couldn’t shake the Blackhawks.

Greene hit a critical 3-pointer with 4:10 left in the game to give Neah Bay a 40-35 lead. The Blackhawks came back with six straight points on a 3-pointer, a 2-point basket and a free throw to take a 41-40 lead with 1:30 left to play.

After each team came up with a defensive stop, the Red Devils scored with 45 seconds left. Greene drove the lane to draw the defense and hit an open Halttunen under the net for a basket. It was Halttunen’s only bucket of the game and she picked a perfect time to score.

A Lummi 3-point attempt went off the front end and the Blackhawks had to foul twice to get into the penalty. Neah Bay was able to run the clock down to 1.1 seconds as Lummi was slow to foul. Wiinuk Martin hit a free throw in the final second and Lummi was not able to get a final shot off.

Martin scored nine points for Neah Bay and Cerise Moss had six.

Neah Bay (22-2) remains the No. 1 seed in the 1B tournament seeking its fourth straight state title. Lummi goes to the Round of 12. If Lummi and Neah Bay meet again, it will not be until the championship game March 7.

Neah Bay 43, Lummi 41

Lummi 11 8 9 13 — 41

NB 18 1 14 10 — 43

Neah Bay (43) — Greene 23, W. Martin 9, Cerise Moss 6, Caylee Moss 2, Halttunen 2, H. Martin 1.