Studio Bob to host Mad Hatter’s Mardi Gras masquerade party

PORT ANGELES — The Year of Alice will kick off with the Mad Hatter’s Mardi Gras Masquerade Party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The party, appropriate for all ages, will be at Studio Bob, 118½ E Front St., Port Angeles. Admission will be by donation.

The Year of Alice will explore the book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll. The exploration will include a book club, themed events, movies, dances and a weekend-long, in-depth exploration of the book.

Revelers are encouraged to dress up for the kickoff party. Prizes will be awarded for Most Elaborate Mask, Best Themed Costume and Funniest Costume.

There also will be a scavenger hunt, food and drink specials, and cupcakes to help find the King of the Ball.

Live music will be performed by Aaron Goorton’s One Man Jam Band.

For more information, visit www.studiobob.art.