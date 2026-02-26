FLAG FOOTBALL: Sequim’s Kiley Winter is Olympic League Offensive Player of the Year

Sequim’s Kiley Winter was selected as the Olympic League’s flag football Offensive Player of the Year.

Winter heads up flag football All-League squad

SEQUIM — Sequim’s Kiley Winter garnered the Olympic League’s Offensive Player of the Year Award and a host of Wolves and Port Angeles Roughriders were named to the Class 1A/2A All-Olympic League Flag Football team.

She was joined on the first team by Sequim teammates Ruby Moxley-Horgan and Sydney Thomas-Harris, while the Wolves’ Raimey Brewer and Olive Bridge were named to the second team.

Port Angeles landed three first-team selections with Pyper Alton, Kennedy Rognlien and Audrey Rudd all receiving honors.

Miriam Cobb was a second-team pick for the Roughriders, who advanced to the state semifinals and earned the third-place trophy.

Sequim’s Lily Sparks and Port Angeles’ Allison Fricker were honored for their sportsmanship.

Klahowya’s Macayla Wrataric was named MVP and the Eagles’ Savanna Hartman was voted Defensive Player of the Year.

Peninsula Daily News