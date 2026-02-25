Art association to host ‘Trashion challenge’ at Studio Bob

PORT ANGELES — The Olympic Peninsula Art Association will host “Trashion Challenge” at 11 a.m. March 7.

The event will be at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The association challenges nonprofits to form a team to design an outfit for the Trashion Show on May 2 during the Irrigation Festival in Sequim.

It takes two to five people to make a team, and all supplies are provided.

For more information, email chris@studiobob.art.