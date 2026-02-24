Film screening to raise funds for Port Angeles Food Bank

PORT ANGELES — Zoe Omega and Sarah Tucker Zone will host a screening of “The Cocoanuts” at 7 p.m. Friday.

The event will be part of the Fourth Friday Films series at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is by a $10 to $15 donation to support the Port Angeles Food Bank. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a pre-film show by Improv Without a Net Troupe.

The film, a 1929 Marx Brothers musical comedy, is set during the Florida land boom of the 1920s.

“The holidays remind us how generous this community can be, but the need doesn’t disappear in January,” said Neil Dexter, the food bank’s donor relationship manager. “In fact, for many families, the hardest stretch begins after the decorations come down and the bills come due.

“In an economy like this, the food bank becomes a lifeline, and continued support is what keeps our shelves stocked for neighbors who are still struggling.”

For more information, email info@studiobob.art or visit www.studiobob.art.