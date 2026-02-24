Candlelight Concert series to host Lee-Alison Sibley

PORT TOWNSEND — Lee-Alison Sibley will present “For the Birds” during the Candlelight Concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend. It also will be simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9 and stream at www.trinityumcpt.org.

The event is free, although a donation of $15 per person is requested.

Half of the proceeds will go to the Friends of Public Health, an organization that supports Jefferson County Public Health’s efforts to provide education, access to health care, vaccines and disease investigation.

Sibley will be accompanied by Port Townsend-based pianist Lisa Lanza.

The program will feature songs referring to birds from the 1600s through the 1900s and includes audience participation.

Sibley holds degrees in vocal performance from Boston University and the Manhattan School of Music and a master’s in education from George Mason University. She has performed internationally for five decades, singing everything from folk and Broadway to opera.

Lanza, a Seattle native, has performed on the Olympic Peninsula and in the Seattle area for more than 20 years and is the accompanist for the Rainshadow Chorale.