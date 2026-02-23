ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Miles Van Denburg, Thomas Jones, Port Angeles swim and dive

Miles Van Denburg, left, and Thomas Jones contributed 105 points as individuals and relay team members for Port Angeles at the state 1A/2A meet this weekend.

The Port Angeles boys swim and dive team had its best showing at state in more than a decade, finishing fourth at the state 1A/2A meet this weekend in Federal Way.

It was a total team effort with numerous swimmers and divers contributing outstanding individual and relay finishes. But two of the team’s leaders did much of the damage for Port Angeles.

Miles Van Denburg finished fifth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 butterfly, contributing 27 points individually. Teammate Thomas Jones finished sixth in the grueling 500 freestyle and ninth in the 200 freestyle, adding another 22 points.

Both Van Denburg and Jones were part of the Port Angeles 200 medley relay team that finished fifth and the 400 freestyle relay team that also finished fifth, with Van Denburg swimming the crucial anchor leg of the 400. The pair helped contribute another 56 points as members of the two relay teams.

The scary thing for Port Angeles’ opponents next year is that Van Denburg and Jones both return along with solid teammates Patrick Ross and Adam Kaminski.