COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula College men, women both win heading into home finale

BREMERTON — The Peninsula College men’s basketball team did what it had to, winning two games it had to win to keep playoff dreams alive, while the Peninsula College women won another North Region championship thanks to a little help from Bellevue.

Now, both teams, especially the men, have a lot to play for in their final home games Wednesday against Skagit Valley.

The Peninsula men beat Olympic 94-88 to improve to 6-7, in fourth place and all alone in the final North Region playoff spot with one game to play.

The Pirates’ final game will be a tough challenge against 25-3 Skagit Valley, which will finish in second place in the North Region win or lose. That is working in the Pirates’ favor as the Cardinals don’t have a lot to play for. One game behind Peninsula is Everett at 5-8. Everett has a game Wednesday against a 10-16 Shoreline team.

If Peninsula wins, the Pirates are in the postseason. If the men lose and Everett loses, they’re in. If they lose and Everett wins, both teams will be 6-8 and it appears Peninsula will have to play a tiebreaker game against Everett. The teams have split two earlier meetings.

The Pirates, who struggled early this season, starting 2-18, have put themselves in playoff position by going 5-3 down the stretch in region play.

The Pirates got a monster game from Patrick Odingo to beat Olympic. Odingo scored 29 points, hitting four 3-pointers while also shooting 9-for-9 from the line. He also pulled down seven rebounds.

The Pirates were outstanding as a team from the line and from outside. The team shot 11-for-22 on its 3-point attempts and 21-for-22 on its free throws.

Sam Tekeste had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Titus Driver had 14. Port Angeles High School’s Gus Halberg hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Peninsula 94, Olympic 88

Peninsula (94) — Odingo 29, Tekeste 17, Driver 14, Halberg 13, Heitsch 9, McNeal 8, Melnick 4.

Women’s Game

Peninsula 75, Olympic 56

BREMERTON — The Pirates won their 53rd straight North Region by beating Olympic 75-56 on Saturday.

Skagit Valley, which was one game behind Peninsula in the standings, was beaten by Bellevue 63-56, handing the Pirates a North Region title.

The Pirates still have the North Region winning streak to play for Wednesday as they seek to go 14-0 this season in region play.

Peninsula had good balance against Olympic with six players scoring at least seven points. Neah Bay’s Ryana Moss led the way with 18 points, while Kimberlee Brown had 14 points and six assists. Alecsis Smith had 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Makena Patrick had 13 points.

The Peninsula men (6-7, 7-21) play Skagit Valley (11-2, 25-3) at 5 p.m. Wednesday while the women (13-0, 21-4) play the Cardinals (11-2, 15-12) at 7 p.m. with a net-cutting ceremony held after the game.

PC 23 16 16 20 — 75

Oly. 12 10 18 16 — 56

Peninsula (75) — Moss 18, Brown 14, Patrick 13, Smith 13, Fraser 8, Ostrander 7, Garcia 2.