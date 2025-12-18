PREPS: Wolves fall in regional round rematch

Ben Ray/The Renton Reporter Sequim’s Noah Green, right, guards Lindbergh’s Christian Serrano on a drive to the rim on Wednesday in Renton.

RENTON — In a road rematch of the their Class 2A state regional round game last February, the Sequim Wolves put themselves in a position to pull off a road upset, heading to the fourth quarter tied 36-36 with KingCo Conference Lake Division’s Lindbergh.

The Eagles (6-1), however, played through their 6-foot-7 star James Huff IV in the final frame, and Huff had seven of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Last season, No. 9 Sequim edged No. 16 Lindbergh 44-36 in a loser-out, winner-to-state contest.

“I am proud of how hard we played,” coach Craig Brooks said. “We did not shoot well at all and were tied going into the fourth quarter. Solomon [Sheppard] played well on offense and defense. Zeke Schmadeke was excellent on defense. They both took charges.”

Sequim (1-1, 2-3) hosts North Mason tonight in a return to Olympic League action.

Lindbergh 53, Sequim 43

Seq. 15 4 17 7 — 43

Lindbergh 11 12 13 17 — 53

Sequim (43) — Sheppard 21, Bacchus 8, Rapelje 6, Smithson 2, Tennell 2, Klimp 2.

Lindbergh (54) — Huff IV 21, Serranno 9, Drayton Jr. 8, Cole 4, Hicks 2, Davison 2.

Girls Bowling North Mason 7, Port Angeles 0

PORT ORCHARD — Zoey Van Gordon led the Riders with an average of 171 while recording a 342-pin two-game series in a loss to the Bulldogs at Hi Joy Bowl on Wednesday.

Cameron Baerman set a personal high of 153, then made her first varsity appearance for the Riders in game two.

Port Angeles will be off over winter break and will resume bowling Jan. 6 against Bremerton.