PREP WRESTLING: PA grapplers sixth at Larry Brown tournament

FIFE — The Port Angeles boys wrestling team came in sixth at the Larry Brown Invitational in Fife this weekend.

The Roughriders had six wrestlers place. The team finished with 112 points, just edging out 4A Mercer Island, which had 110. Prairie won the meet with 216.5 points.

Several wrestling meets this weekend were canceled or postponed due to flooding and road closures around the western half of the state.

Leading the way for the Riders were Oliver Martinez and Michael Wilhelm, who both finished second in their weight classes. Martinez, wrestling at 175 pounds, went 2-1 on the day with both of his victories by pin. Wilhelm also went 2-1 at 285 pounds with a pair of pins.

Coming in third was Quinn Messersmith at 215 points. He started off his day 0-2 but then climbed back to earn a medal by winning two straight matches, both by pin. Kyler Williams at 126 pounds had a busy day, finishing third. Williams wrestled six matches, going 4-2. He won with three pins and earned his third-place finish with a 15-12 decision.

Drake Spence at 106 pounds finished fifth, going 2-2 on the day. He won with a pin and a major decision. Jon Labbe finished fifth at 190 pounds, winning two matches, both by pin.

Sequim girls

MONTESANO — The Sequim girls wrestling team got a pair of first-place finishes at the Bulldog Bash at Montesano High School this weekend.

Story Snow at 125 pounds took first, winning two matches, including a 17-1 technical fall in the championship match. Makenzie Labbe took first at 140 pounds, winning a match by pin. Bailey Stein took second at 120 pounds, winning a match by pin.