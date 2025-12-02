Port Angeles High School

PREP BOWLING: PA rolls some solid scores, but loses to North Mason

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles High School bowling team faced off against North Mason, showcasing some impressive individual and team efforts, even as they ultimately fell 5-2 to the Bulldogs.

Port Angeles posted total game scores of 663 and 709 against North Mason’s 805 and 622.

Zoey Van Gordon was a consistent force on the lanes, rolling games of 169 and 188 for a combined score of 357, and Lucy Townsend had an outstanding day, achieving two season-high games with scores of 148 and 197 (345 total). Also achieving a new personal best was Brooklyn McKnight with a 180 on the junior varsity lanes.

Leilah Franich also bowled a 262 (136, 126).

Trailing by 55 points, Port Angeles showed grit in the Baker format, recording a season-high Baker game score of 178 in addition to a 134, but it was not enough as North Mason recorded solid scores of 215 and 185.

“I am proud of the way the girls competed today. Lucy having two season highs shows how much she’s improving, and Zoey was consistent as always,” said coach Becky Gundersen. “Setting a season high in the team Baker game with a 178 is a big step for us, as well. The season is early and we’re seeing progress that we’ll continue to build on.”

Port Angeles returns to action on Thursday hosting Bremerton at 2:45 p.m. at Laurel Lanes. Sequim will also be at Laurel Lanes Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. hosting Olympic.

Previous
BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Sequim looks for return to state
Next
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Port Angeles, Sequim begin inaugural seasons Thursday

More in Sports

Lynzee Reid with her parents Tammy Reid and Jason Reid during her signing ceremony to play softball at Lower Columbia College. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)
COLLEGE SIGNING: Lynzee Reid keeps the Port Angeles-Lower Columbia pipeline flowing

Port Angeles’ Lynzee Reid is used to being among… Continue reading

In a scrimmage last between the new Port Angeles and Sequim flag football squads, Sequim's Lily Sparks tries to avoid having her flag pulled by Port Angeles defender Audrey Rudd. On the left is Port Angeles' Miriam Cobb. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL: Port Angeles, Sequim begin inaugural seasons Thursday

This week, Olympic Peninsula high school girls begin play… Continue reading

Port angeles High School
PREP BOWLING: PA rolls some solid scores, but loses to North Mason

The Port Angeles High School bowling team faced off… Continue reading

Sequim sophomore Andy Reynolds, at 6-foot-4, here shooting against Washington in Sequim on Saturday, looks to be a big contributor inside for the Wolves basketball team this season. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Sequim looks for return to state

Last season, the Sequim basketball team had one of its… Continue reading

Solomon Sheppard, Sequim basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Solomon Sheppard, Sequim basketball

Solomon Sheppard had quite the debut to his 2025-26 season for the… Continue reading

Sequim's Solomon Sheppard dunks late in the fourth quarter against Washington in the Wolves' 78-68 victory Saturday in Sequim. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: Wolves bare their teeth in 29-point fourth quarter

The Sequim Wolves overcame 14 Washington 3-pointers, scoring 29 points… Continue reading

Crescent Loggers
PREP 1B BASKETBALL: Loggers boys and girls sweep Shoreline Christian

Sprague siblings score 72 combined points

Peninsula College Pirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirates swept at Lower Columbia tourney, still seeking first win

It was a rough Lower Columbia tournament for the Peninsula… Continue reading

Runners take off at the Port Angeles waterfront in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The men's 10K winner Michael Higuera (No. 372, in dark blue), is at the front of the pack. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
THANKSGIVING RUN: 340 come out to compete in annual Turkey Trot

A total of 340 runners worked up an appetite… Continue reading

For the second straight year, Sequim setter Kenzi Berlund made the all-Olympic first team in volleyball. (Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
OLYMPIC LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL: Sequim’s Berglund makes first team two straight years

For the second straight year, Sequim setter Kenzi Berglund has… Continue reading

Jack Gladfelter of Port Angeles was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference male cross-country runner of the year. (CCC)
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: PA’s Gladfelter named CCC male runner of the year

Jack Gladfelter of Corban University was named the 2025… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Emma Desjardins, left, made the first team All-Olympic League as a freshman after scoring 21 goals for the Roughriders. Here she is defending Sequim's Ruby Moxley-Horgan, who made the league's second team. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
ALL-LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER: Rognlien co-defensive MVP; PA, Sequim place five girls on first team

The Port Angeles and Sequim soccer teams placed a total… Continue reading