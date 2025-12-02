PREP BOWLING: PA rolls some solid scores, but loses to North Mason

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles High School bowling team faced off against North Mason, showcasing some impressive individual and team efforts, even as they ultimately fell 5-2 to the Bulldogs.

Port Angeles posted total game scores of 663 and 709 against North Mason’s 805 and 622.

Zoey Van Gordon was a consistent force on the lanes, rolling games of 169 and 188 for a combined score of 357, and Lucy Townsend had an outstanding day, achieving two season-high games with scores of 148 and 197 (345 total). Also achieving a new personal best was Brooklyn McKnight with a 180 on the junior varsity lanes.

Leilah Franich also bowled a 262 (136, 126).

Trailing by 55 points, Port Angeles showed grit in the Baker format, recording a season-high Baker game score of 178 in addition to a 134, but it was not enough as North Mason recorded solid scores of 215 and 185.

“I am proud of the way the girls competed today. Lucy having two season highs shows how much she’s improving, and Zoey was consistent as always,” said coach Becky Gundersen. “Setting a season high in the team Baker game with a 178 is a big step for us, as well. The season is early and we’re seeing progress that we’ll continue to build on.”

Port Angeles returns to action on Thursday hosting Bremerton at 2:45 p.m. at Laurel Lanes. Sequim will also be at Laurel Lanes Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. hosting Olympic.