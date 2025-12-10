Ty Rowley (20) is the biggest returning player for the Forks Spartans this year. Rowley scored 36 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a win this week against Hoquiam and is part of a big squad for the Spartans. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

Ty Rowley (20) is the biggest returning player for the Forks Spartans this year. Rowley scored 36 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a win this week against Hoquiam and is part of a big squad for the Spartans. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

PREP BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Forks boys start a new chapter with brand new roster

FORKS — It’s a big year of change for the Forks boys basketball team.

Some of that change is due to graduation, some of it to unfortunate circumstances.

But through all that change and misfortune, the Spartans are off to a 2-0 start.

Last year’s team went 19-4 and 8-0 in the Pacific 2B League, but only one starter is back from that squad, Ty Rowley.

Fortunately for Forks, the 6-foot-4 forward is off to an absolutely scorching start to his season, pouring in 36 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in a victory this week against Hoquiam.

“He is the go-to in everything,” said his coach, Keith Weekes.

The Spartans lost a lot from last year. All-league performers Brody Lausche and Kyle Lohrengel graduated, and Gage Willenbrink moved to another community.

Bubba Stansbury-Hernandez and Landen Olson were expected to be big parts of this year’s team. But Stansbury-Hernandez seriously injured his knee during the summer and is out for the year, while Olson fractured his leg playing football and will not be able to return to play basketball. Olson is an outstanding baseball player and may be able to return for baseball season. Olson and Lausch in particular had some monster games for the Spartans last season.

That is a lot of scoring and rebounding that the Spartans must replace.

Forks does have size, personified by newcomer Radly Bennett, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds against Hoquiam.

“We’re going to be big, which is nice,” Weekes said.

Cash Barajas, a 6-foot forward who came off the bench last year, “will jump right into the starting lineup,” Weekes said.

A couple of other players returning from last year, Estevan Ramos and Noah Foster, “will have much bigger roles this year,” Weekes said. Foster is another 6-footer, helping out with Forks’ size.

Other players expected to see a lot of playing time are Malachi Rowley and Connor Clark, whom Weekes said is a solid 3-point shooter.

Weekes also likes Carter Coberly, another 6-footer.

“He’s got great talent and great hands. He’s got all the tools,” he said.

Weekes thinks the Pacific 2B League will be tough. Raymond-South Bend is able to draw from two schools, Ilwaco is a guard-oriented team that has brought everyone back. North Beach is returning some of its all-league players.

Forks has a long non-league schedule to prepare for the Pacific 2B League with games against Aberdeen, Elma, Port Angeles and Montesano through December. The Spartans finally begin Pacific 2B League play Jan. 7 against Raymond-South Bend.

Forks Spartans

Last Year: 19-4.

Returning players: Ty Rowley, Noah Foster, Cash Barajas, Estevan Ramos.

Newcomers: Radly Bennett, Carter Coberly, Conner Clark, Malachi Rowley.

Outlook: The Spartans have lost Brody Lausche, Kyle Lohrengel, Landen Olson, Bubba Stansbury-Hernandez and Gage Willenbrook either to graduation or injury, but they have lots of size in Rowley and Bennett and some of their role players and contributors last year will get the opportunity to start this season. Overall, Forks has a lot of size, especially for a 2B school, which can help make up for some of that inexperience.

Previous
PREP BASKETBALL: 4-0 Neah Bay girls run past Forks

More in Sports

Ty Rowley (20) is the biggest returning player for the Forks Spartans this year. Rowley scored 36 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a win this week against Hoquiam and is part of a big squad for the Spartans. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Forks boys start a new chapter with brand new roster

It’s a big year of change for the Forks boys… Continue reading

Neah Bay Red Devils
PREP BASKETBALL: 4-0 Neah Bay girls run past Forks

Neah Bay executed its halfcourt offense and got numerous… Continue reading

BRIDGE CLOSURE: Several prep games postponed due to Hood Canal Bridge accident

A total of six basketball games involving Olympic Peninsula… Continue reading

Forks' Ty Rowley scored 36 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a 70-59 win over Hoquiam on Monday in Forks. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: Forks wins behind Rowley’s monster game

Quilcene teams sweep Crescent

PREP BOWLING: PA girls solid, but drops match to Klahowya

Port Angeles rolled some solid games against Klahowya, one… Continue reading

Sequim sophomore Aiden Glenn (on top) wrestles Anthony Martinez of Steilacoom at the Ramrock Invitational this weekend in Olympia. Glenn won two matches of the day, including a technical fall over Martinez, to finish fourth at 175 pounds. (Marcie Glenn)
WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks second at Ocosta; Sequim, Port Angeles at Ramrock Invite

The Forks boys finished second as a team in the… Continue reading

Gracie Chartaw, Sequim girls basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gracie Chartaw, Sequim girls basketball

Sequim’s Gracie Chartaw had a spectacular first week to her season for… Continue reading

Kylin Weitz, 12, of Port Angeles, finished second in the 12 girls expert class and 12 girls cruiser class at the BMX USA Grant Nationals in Tulsa, Okla., last week, just seven weeks after fracturing her ankle at the world championships in Copenhagen. At right is Sean Coleman, Lincoln Park BMX operator, who finished seventh in the 51-55 novice class. (Britney Rowland)
LINCOLN PARK BMX: Just 7 weeks after breaking ankle, PA’s Kylin Weitz second in two events at grand nationals

No one is ever going to accuse Kylin Weitz… Continue reading

The Port Angeles 200 medley relay team has already set a state-qualifying time this season. From left, rear, are Adam Kaminski and Miles Van Denburg. From left, front, are Edward Gillespie and Thomas Jones. (Sally Cole)
BOYS SWIMMING: Port Angeles sets district- , state-qualifying times

The Port Angeles and Sequim High School boys swim… Continue reading

Members of the Lincoln Park BMX were recognized by USA BMX as the top fundraising park in the nation for Race for Life. (Lincoln Park BMX)
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Lincoln Park BMX No. 1 in Race for Life

The Lincoln Park BMX track led the country with… Continue reading

Peninsula College’s Makena Patrick battles for a rebound against Tacoma on Sunday at Peninsula College. The Pirates beat Tacoma 80-48 to complete a three-game sweep in the Pirates Classic as the women improved their record to 4-2. Patrick contributed 10 points and nine rebounds in Sunday’s victory. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
PENINSULA COLLEGE: Pirates women complete three-game sweep

Peninsula College’s Makena Patrick battles for a rebound against Tacoma on Sunday… Continue reading

Peninsula College’s Aspen Fraser battles for a rebound against Chemeketa on Friday night. Fraser has 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Pirates won 80-62. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Pirates sweep their home classic

The Peninsula College women capped off a perfect weekend… Continue reading