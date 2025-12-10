PREP BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Forks boys start a new chapter with brand new roster

Ty Rowley (20) is the biggest returning player for the Forks Spartans this year. Rowley scored 36 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a win this week against Hoquiam and is part of a big squad for the Spartans. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

FORKS — It’s a big year of change for the Forks boys basketball team.

Some of that change is due to graduation, some of it to unfortunate circumstances.

But through all that change and misfortune, the Spartans are off to a 2-0 start.

Last year’s team went 19-4 and 8-0 in the Pacific 2B League, but only one starter is back from that squad, Ty Rowley.

Fortunately for Forks, the 6-foot-4 forward is off to an absolutely scorching start to his season, pouring in 36 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in a victory this week against Hoquiam.

“He is the go-to in everything,” said his coach, Keith Weekes.

The Spartans lost a lot from last year. All-league performers Brody Lausche and Kyle Lohrengel graduated, and Gage Willenbrink moved to another community.

Bubba Stansbury-Hernandez and Landen Olson were expected to be big parts of this year’s team. But Stansbury-Hernandez seriously injured his knee during the summer and is out for the year, while Olson fractured his leg playing football and will not be able to return to play basketball. Olson is an outstanding baseball player and may be able to return for baseball season. Olson and Lausch in particular had some monster games for the Spartans last season.

That is a lot of scoring and rebounding that the Spartans must replace.

Forks does have size, personified by newcomer Radly Bennett, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds against Hoquiam.

“We’re going to be big, which is nice,” Weekes said.

Cash Barajas, a 6-foot forward who came off the bench last year, “will jump right into the starting lineup,” Weekes said.

A couple of other players returning from last year, Estevan Ramos and Noah Foster, “will have much bigger roles this year,” Weekes said. Foster is another 6-footer, helping out with Forks’ size.

Other players expected to see a lot of playing time are Malachi Rowley and Connor Clark, whom Weekes said is a solid 3-point shooter.

Weekes also likes Carter Coberly, another 6-footer.

“He’s got great talent and great hands. He’s got all the tools,” he said.

Weekes thinks the Pacific 2B League will be tough. Raymond-South Bend is able to draw from two schools, Ilwaco is a guard-oriented team that has brought everyone back. North Beach is returning some of its all-league players.

Forks has a long non-league schedule to prepare for the Pacific 2B League with games against Aberdeen, Elma, Port Angeles and Montesano through December. The Spartans finally begin Pacific 2B League play Jan. 7 against Raymond-South Bend.

Forks Spartans

Last Year: 19-4.

Returning players: Ty Rowley, Noah Foster, Cash Barajas, Estevan Ramos.

Newcomers: Radly Bennett, Carter Coberly, Conner Clark, Malachi Rowley.

Outlook: The Spartans have lost Brody Lausche, Kyle Lohrengel, Landen Olson, Bubba Stansbury-Hernandez and Gage Willenbrook either to graduation or injury, but they have lots of size in Rowley and Bennett and some of their role players and contributors last year will get the opportunity to start this season. Overall, Forks has a lot of size, especially for a 2B school, which can help make up for some of that inexperience.