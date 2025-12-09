Forks’ Ty Rowley scored 36 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a 70-59 win over Hoquiam on Monday in Forks. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

PREP BASKETBALL: Forks wins behind Rowley’s monster game

Quilcene teams sweep Crescent

FORKS — Behind a monster game from Titus Rowley, the new-look Forks Spartans overcame a huge game from Hoquiam’s Lincoln Niemi and beat the Grizzlies 70-59.

Rowley had 36 points, 18 rebounds, six steals, two assists and two blocked shots to counter Niemi’s 40 points.

“Niemi can score inside and if you don’t guard him, he hits a three in your face,” said Forks coach Keith Weekes. “We rotated five or six guys on him all night.”

Helping Rowley out was sophomore Radly Bennett, playing in just his second game as a varsity starter. He scored 14 points to go with 10 rebounds. Cash Barajas and Malachi Rowley each added six points.

It was a big win over a 1A squad for a Forks team that lost its all-league performers Brody Lausche and Kyle Lohrengel to graduation and is missing two other starters (Bubba Stansbury-Hernandez and Landen Olson) for the season to injury.

Forks (2-0) next plays at Aberdeen today in another nonleague game.

Forks 70, Hoquiam 59

Hoq. 12 14 20 13 — 59

Forks 17 18 18 17 — 70

Forks (70) — T. Rowley 36, Bennett 14, Barajas 6, M. Rowley 6, Foster 5, Clark 2, Soto 1.

Quilcene 64, Crescent 46

JOYCE — The Quilcene boys basketball team had plenty of balance with four players in double figures to hold off the Crescent Loggers 64-46.

Eli Allen led the team with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Jayden Love had 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Oliver Hopkins had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Robert Evans had 11 points and five assists.

The Loggers were led by Jax Sprague with 22 and Liam Sprague with 13.

“Quilcene had balanced scoring and were able to control the glass,” said Crescent coach Chris Ferrier. “My guys played their guts out and I believe the best is yet to come for the young Loggers. We’ll keep tinkering in the lab to find something that will tip the scoreboard in our favor.”

“With contributions coming from every corner of the roster, the Rangers’ mix of senior leadership and youthful intensity powered [us] to the win,” said Quilcene coach Joni Crowell. “Quilcene continues to build momentum as they move deeper into the season.”

Quilcene (2-2) played Crosspoint Christian on Tuesday after press deadline and will host Muckleshoot Tribal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Crescent (1-3) will play the Port Angeles C team today and will host North Beach at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Quilcene 64, Crescent 46

Quil. 13 17 19 15 — 64

Cres. 13 12 11 10 — 46

Quilcene (64) — Allen 18, Love 16, Evans 11, Hopkins 10, Minish 6, Hames 3

Crescent (46) — J. Sprague 22, L. Sprague 13, Ellis 5, Holmes 2, L. Harris 4.

Girls Basketball Quilcene 34, Crescent 32

JOYCE — Quilcene’s Charlotte Fay hit a basket with eight seconds left in the game to give the Quilcene girls basketball team a hard-fought 34-32 victory over Crescent.

With the win, Quilcene improved to 5-0 on the season.

Brianne Evans hit four 3-pointers and led the Rangers with 15 points, while Tana Canterbury hit a clutch 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the game.

Fay ended up scoring nine points to go with 18 rebounds.

The Loggers were led by Naomii Sprague, who scored 18 and had nine steals. She fouled out with three minutes left and the Rangers were able to take advantage, outscoring Crescent 15-8 in the fourth quarter.

Lexi Dunavant scored nine for Crescent.

Quilcene played Crosspoint Tuesday after press deadline. The Rangers’ next game is 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Muckleshoot Tribal. Crescent (2-2) played at North Beach on Tuesday after press deadline. The Loggers’ name game is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ilwaco.

Quilcene 34, Crescent 32

Quil. 3 11 3 15 — 34

Cres. 6 7 11 8 — 32

Quilcene (34) — Evans 15, Fay 9, Sarnes 5, T. Canterbury 3, C. Canterbury 2.

Crescent (32) — Sprague 18, Dunavant 9, Kneiss 2, Currie 2, Hopper 1.

PREP BOWLING: PA girls solid, but drops match to Klahowya

