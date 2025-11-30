Crescent Loggers

PREP 1B BASKETBALL: Loggers boys and girls sweep Shoreline Christian

Sprague siblings score 72 combined points

JOYCE — The Crescent boys and girls started off their seasons with a pair of wins over Shoreline Christian with Jax Sprague and Naomii Sprague leading the way.

Naomii Sprague, entering her senior season, got off to a hot start with 32 points and 10 steals, leading the Loggers to a 57-19 victory. Lexi Dunavant returned to the team for her senior season and contributed eight points and eight rebounds. Mariella Kneiss scored nine points and Kali Hopper six. Eighth-grader Rozlyn Currie got on the scoreboard with two points.

“It was a good first game,” said coach Brian Shimko. “It’s nice having Lexi back on the high post. We had the girls going to camp this summer and get them more into basketball.”

The girls team this year has a big roster. Last year, the Loggers often only have five or six players available and several times had to finish games with fewer than five due to fouls. This year, Crescent has 11 players on the roster, including five eight-graders.

Crescent 57, Shoreline Christian 19

SC 4 2 9 4 — 19

Cres. 14 10 18 15 — 57

Crescent (57) — Naomii Sprague 32, Kneiss 9, Dunavant 8, Hopper 6, Currie 2.

Boys Basketball Crescent 56, Shoreline Christian 51

Jax and Liam Sprague led the Crescent boys to a season-opening 56-51 victory over Shoreline Christian on Saturday, combining for a total of 40 points.

Jax Sprague led the team with 24, while Liam had 16. Counting their sister Naomii, the Sprague siblings scored a total of 72 points Saturday.

“Jax Sprague and Liam Sprague really had coming-out games,” said coach Chris Ferrier. “They were able to create opportunities not only for themselves but for everybody else with the basketball in transition. We got good minutes from everybody that came in the game off the bench as well including some guys who had never played in a real basketball game before.”

Ferrier specifically mentioned Jessie Chartier as one of those new players.

“He played tremendous defensively on their main guy who had at least 6 inches on him and played a tremendous game even without scoring a point,” Ferrier said.

The Loggers went into the fourth quarter with a big lead of 46-29, but Shoreline Christian made it interesting at the end of the game with a 22-10 fourth, getting to within three points at one point.

”We are breaking in an entirely new group of guys except for basically two or three guys. We have a very young starting group, and a whole bunch of guys who are new to the sport. They all have tremendous enthusiasm and energy. So the first game was bound to be a little bit bumpy,” Ferrier said.

“So getting to the finish line is something that we’re going to have to work on, as well as free throws, because we were 10 for 33 from the foul line. Obviously that has to change, but really, it was a tremendous effort from the guys,” Ferrier said. “We were outsized almost at every position, and my guys just battled and scrapped and battled and scrapped and never gave an inch.”

Liam Sprague had nine rebounds, five steals and five assists, while Logan Harris had 15 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end.

The Crescent boys and girls play at Cedar Park Christian on Tuesday.

Crescent 56, Shoreline Christian 51

SC 11 10 8 22 — 51

Cres. 19 15 12 10 — 56

Crescent (56) — Jax Sprague 24, Liam Sprague 16, Mason 3, Ellis 3, Chartier 0, Holmes 7, L. Harris 3, M. Harris, Sage.

Previous
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirates swept at Lower Columbia tourney, still seeking first win
Next
PREP BASKETBALL: Wolves bare their teeth in 29-point fourth quarter

More in Sports

Sequim's Solomon Sheppard dunks late in the fourth quarter against Washington in the Wolves' 78-68 victory Saturday in Sequim. (Emily Matthiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BASKETBALL: Wolves bare their teeth in 29-point fourth quarter

The Sequim Wolves overcame 14 Washington 3-pointers, scoring 29 points… Continue reading

Crescent Loggers
PREP 1B BASKETBALL: Loggers boys and girls sweep Shoreline Christian

Sprague siblings score 72 combined points

Peninsula College Pirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirates swept at Lower Columbia tourney, still seeking first win

LONGVIEW —It was a rough Lower Columbia tournament for the Peninsula College… Continue reading

Runners take off at the Port Angeles waterfront in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The men's 10K winner Michael Higuera (No. 372, in dark blue), is at the front of the pack. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
THANKSGIVING RUN: 340 come out to compete in annual Turkey Trot

A total of 340 runners worked up an appetite… Continue reading

For the second straight year, Sequim setter Kenzi Berlund made the all-Olympic first team in volleyball. (Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
OLYMPIC LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL: Sequim’s Berglund makes first team two straight years

For the second straight year, Sequim setter Kenzi Berglund has… Continue reading

Jack Gladfelter of Port Angeles was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference male cross-country runner of the year. (CCC)
AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: PA’s Gladfelter named CCC male runner of the year

Jack Gladfelter of Corban University was named the 2025… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Emma Desjardins, left, made the first team All-Olympic League as a freshman after scoring 21 goals for the Roughriders. Here she is defending Sequim's Ruby Moxley-Horgan, who made the league's second team. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
ALL-LEAGUE GIRLS SOCCER: Rognlien co-defensive MVP; PA, Sequim place five girls on first team

The Port Angeles and Sequim soccer teams placed a total… Continue reading

Pierre LaBossiere
PIERRE LaBOSSIERE COLUMN: This Thanksgiving, I really have something to be thankful for

Every year at Thanksgiving dinner, we would be asked at the table… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Hunter Flores, left, and Sequim's Zeke Schmadeke, right, made the all-Olympic League first team for both defense and offense. Schmadeke was also named to the special teams first team as a kick returner. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News and Michael Dashiell/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
ALL-OLYMPIC LEAGUE FOOTBALL: PA’s Flores, Sequim’s Schmadeke make first team in offense and defense

Schmadeke also named first team for special teams

Port Angeles' Kenadie Ring competes against Sequim at Laurel Lanes on Monday, Ring bowled a 145 and 153 to help lead the Roughriders to a 7-0 win over the Wolves. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOWLING: (Updated) Port Angeles bowlers cruise past Sequim

The Port Angeles girls bowling team got solid games… Continue reading

DeSales' Maddox Filan catches a pass from quarterback Cohen Wood before Neah Bay's Caleb Cummins tackles him during their 2025 their class 1B championship football quarterfinal at Walla Walla High School on Saturday. Neah Bay stayed close to DeSales until the fourth quarter when the Fighting Irish scored 22 straight points to win 58-24. Neah Bay finished its season with an 8-3 record. (Kezia Setyawan, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin)
STATE 1B FOOTBALL: Neah Bay keeps it close until the fourth quarter

Kezia Setyawan/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin DeSales’ Maddox Filan catches a pass from quarterback… Continue reading

Peninsula College Pirates
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Smith’s 29 points, 15 rebounds leads Peninsula to first victory

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team got its first… Continue reading