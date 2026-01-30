OUTDOORS: Sportsman’s Show in Puyallup all weekend; razor digs at the coast

Sportsman’s show to run this weekend

PUYALLUP — The Washington Sportsman’s Show, the largest sportsman’s show in the state, offers a chance to peruse hundreds of hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment companies and will continue through Sunday at the Washington State Fair Event Center, also known as the former Puyallup Fairgrounds.

The Sportsman’s Show also features outdoor apparel, boats, rods and reels, ammo, tackle, footwear and boots, art, knives, food, camp cooking, optics, fishing and outdoor electronics, crabbing, RVs, ATVs, trucks and trailers.

Some of the fun for visitors includes a kids’ fishing pool, a 3D archery challenge and a chance to book hunting trips held in exotic locales.

Sequim-based fishing rod maker Batson Enterprises will offer attendees a chance to lure, fight and land fish through Batson’s Fish Fighting Experience, shoot nonlethal bean bag rounds with the Byrna Shooting Pod.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $6 for ages, free for children 5 and younger.

For more information, visit www.wasportsmens show.com.

Razor digs underway

Razor clam digging opportunities exist at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches through Wednesday.

“These digs will be the last opportunity to get razor clams for upcoming Super Bowl festivities,” said Bryce Blumenthal, coastal shellfish biologist with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Hopefully the weather will be ideal like it was during the past low tide series and we’ll have another productive week of winter digging.”

Copalis and Mocrocks beaches are not open every day during each series of digs, so be sure to check which beach is open before heading out.

Tentative future dig dates include Feb. 14-19, and Feb. 26 through March 4.

Peninsula Daily News

