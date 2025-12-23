GYMNASTICS: Riders open season with home meet

Port Angeles Freshman Raynee Ciarlo competes on the beam during a recent gymnastics meet at Klahhane Gymnastics.

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown impressed with a first-place finish on the bars as Port Angeles and Sequim prep gymnasts hosted their first home meet of the season against Bainbridge.

“It was all of the school’s first meet of the season, and the gymnasts did great,” coach Elizabeth DeFrang said.

Sequim freshman Emily Bair placed seventh on the floor exercise. Roughriders junior Ryah Deleon was seventh in the all-around and Port Angeles sophomore Denise Galvan earned eighth in the all-around.

The two schools will host an Olympic League-wide meet at Klahhane Gymnastics on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 19. The meet will start at 10:45 a.m.

