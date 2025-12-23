Port Angeles Freshman Raynee Ciarlo competes on the beam during a recent gymnastics meet at Klahhane Gymnastics.

GYMNASTICS: Riders open season with home meet

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown impressed with a first-place finish on the bars as Port Angeles and Sequim prep gymnasts hosted their first home meet of the season against Bainbridge.

“It was all of the school’s first meet of the season, and the gymnasts did great,” coach Elizabeth DeFrang said.

Sequim freshman Emily Bair placed seventh on the floor exercise. Roughriders junior Ryah Deleon was seventh in the all-around and Port Angeles sophomore Denise Galvan earned eighth in the all-around.

The two schools will host an Olympic League-wide meet at Klahhane Gymnastics on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 19. The meet will start at 10:45 a.m.

On Floor: PAHS Junior Ryah Deleon

(Above) Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown competes on the uneven bars during the team’s first meet of the season recently at Klahhane Gymnastics. (Below) Port Angeles Freshman Raynee Ciarlo competes on the beam.

