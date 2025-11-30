Peninsula College Pirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Pirates swept at Lower Columbia tourney, still seeking first win

LONGVIEW —It was a rough Lower Columbia tournament for the Peninsula College men’s basketball team, which lost three straight in Longview, though the Pirates were very much in two of the games in the final 10 minutes.

The Pirates lost Sunday to Spokane 91-59, completing an 0-3 tournament in Longview.

Isaiah Beauchamp led Peninsula with 17 points, while Patrick Odingo had 11 and Sam Tekeste had 10.

Port Angeles’ Gus Halberg and Sequim’s Ethan Melnick each hit 3-pointers.

Peninsula (0-6) next plays Friday against Umpqua (6-0) at the Triton Classic in Edmonds.

Spokane 91, Peninsula 59

Spo. 45 46 — 91

PC 26 33 — 59

Peninsula (59) — Beauchamp 17, Odingo 11, Tekeste 10, Good 3, Halberg 3, Melnick 3, Williams 3, Hofmann 3.

Spokane (91) — Redmond 18, Olsen 16, Boles 14, Del Mese 11, Williams 9, Wry 8, Hunter 5, Chaparro 4, Toleafoa 4, Lynd 2.

Saturday’s Game Lower Columbia 78, Peninsula 61

Friday’s and Saturday’s games followed a frustrating pattern so far this season for the Peninsula men as they remained close to their opponent deep into the second half, but then struggled down the stretch.

The Peninsula men were close well into the second half to Lower Columbia College, down by just eight points with 10 minutes to play at 54-46. But, the Red Devils finished the game on a 24-15 run to win by 17.

Odingo led the team with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Tekeste scored 10 and led the team with four assists. Beauchamp scored 10 while Cinco McNeal had eight.

LCC 78, Peninsula 61

PC 27 34 — 61

LCC 38 40 —78

Peninsula (61) — Odingo 13, Tekeste 10, Beauchamp 10, McNeal 8, Driver 6, Heitsch 5, Lambert 5, Demmert 4.

LCC (78) — Grose 18, Schmitt 15, Donma-Sanchez 13, White 9, Schow 8, Stevens 8, Eiswald 4, Chester 3.

Friday’s Game Blue Mountain 66, Peninsula 52

Again, the Pirates were close until late, down just 43-39 with 8:45 left in the game. Blue Mountain finished the game on a 23-13 run to pull away.

Odingo led the Pirates with 16 points, while Paxton Heitsch scored nine. Parker Lambert had seven points and eight rebounds.

Blue Mountain 66, Peninsula 52

PC 24 28 — 52

BM 28 38 — 66

Peninsula (52) — Odingo 16, Heitsch 9, Lambert 7, Tekeste 5, Driver 5, Beauchamp 4, Demmert 3, Williams 2, Hofmann 1.

Blue Mountain (66) — Tijerina 14, Carter 11, Campbell 10, Nichols 9, Fowler 8, Bess 6, Kelly 4, Smith 4.

