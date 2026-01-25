COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men, women both win big

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College men’s basketball team erupted with a 65-point second half to crush Olympic 102-66, while the Peninsula women also won handily 94-47 over the Rangers for their 46th straight North Region victory.

The men had a 10-point lead going in to the half, 37-27, then shot 27-for-42 (64.2 percent) in their red-hot second half. Those numbers include a 9-for-14 clip from beyond the arc in the second half. They scored almost as much in the second half as Olympic scored for the entire game.

Paxton Heitsch led the team with 22 points, shooting 5-for-8 on his treys. He also led the team with 12 rebounds.

Parker Lambert scored 21, shooting 3-for-4 on his 3-pointers. Titus Driver had 16 points and six rebounds, Patrick Odingo 12 points and five assists and Sam Tekeste 10 points and seven assists. Cinco McNeal added seven points and seven rebounds.

The Pirates finished with 14 3-pointers on 26 shots (52.6 percent). Peninsula’s previous high score for the season was 84 points.

Peninsula 102, Olympic 66

Oly. 27 39 — 66

PC 37 65 — 102

Peninsula (102) — Heitsch 22, Lambert 21, Driver 16, Odingo 12, Tekeste 10, McNeal 7, Halberg 6, Melnick 3, Hofmann 3, Williams 2.

Women’s game

The Peninsula women had their second biggest offensive output of the season in crushing the Rangers 94-47, improving to 6-0 in the North Region and setting up a huge game Wednesday against Skagit Valley for first place.

The Pirates scored 33 points in the third quarter alone.

Peninsula had five players in double figures, led by Makena Patrick with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Aspen Fraser had 16 points and six rebounds, while Ryana Moss (Neah Bay) and Kimberlee Brown each hit three 3-pointers and each scored 11. Alecsis Smith had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Carliese O’Brien finished with seven points, eight assists and four steals.

Defensively, it was the fifth game in North Region play in which the Pirates allowed 47 points or fewer.

The Peninsula men (2-4, 3-18) next play at Skagit Valley (5-1, 19-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while the women (6-0, 14-4) have a big gameagainst the Cardinals (6-0, 10-10) at 7 p.m. Port Angeles High School graduates Parker Nickerson and Paige Mason play for the Cardinals’ men’s and women’s teams.

Peninsula 94, Olympic 47

Oly. 11 7 16 13 — 47

PC 20 25 33 16 — 94

Peninsula (94) — Patrick 19, Fraser 16, A. Smith 12, Brown 11, Moss 11, Garcia 7, O’Brien 7, Jackson 5, Caldera 4, M. Smith 2.