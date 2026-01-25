Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo (4) battles Olympic for a loose ball Saturday in Port Angeles. The Peninsula men beat Olympic 102-66. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

Peninsula College’s Patrick Odingo (4) battles Olympic for a loose ball Saturday in Port Angeles. The Peninsula men beat Olympic 102-66. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men, women both win big

Men score 102 points, women 94

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College men’s basketball team erupted with a 65-point second half to crush Olympic 102-66, while the Peninsula women also won handily 94-47 over the Rangers for their 46th straight North Region victory.

The men had a 10-point lead going in to the half, 37-27, then shot 27-for-42 (64.2 percent) in their red-hot second half. Those numbers include a 9-for-14 clip from beyond the arc in the second half. They scored almost as much in the second half as Olympic scored for the entire game.

Paxton Heitsch led the team with 22 points, shooting 5-for-8 on his treys. He also led the team with 12 rebounds.

Parker Lambert scored 21, shooting 3-for-4 on his 3-pointers. Titus Driver had 16 points and six rebounds, Patrick Odingo 12 points and five assists and Sam Tekeste 10 points and seven assists. Cinco McNeal added seven points and seven rebounds.

The Pirates finished with 14 3-pointers on 26 shots (52.6 percent). Peninsula’s previous high score for the season was 84 points.

Peninsula 102, Olympic 66

Oly. 27 39 — 66

PC 37 65 — 102

Peninsula (102) — Heitsch 22, Lambert 21, Driver 16, Odingo 12, Tekeste 10, McNeal 7, Halberg 6, Melnick 3, Hofmann 3, Williams 2.

Women’s game

The Peninsula women had their second biggest offensive output of the season in crushing the Rangers 94-47, improving to 6-0 in the North Region and setting up a huge game Wednesday against Skagit Valley for first place.

The Pirates scored 33 points in the third quarter alone.

Peninsula had five players in double figures, led by Makena Patrick with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Aspen Fraser had 16 points and six rebounds, while Ryana Moss (Neah Bay) and Kimberlee Brown each hit three 3-pointers and each scored 11. Alecsis Smith had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Carliese O’Brien finished with seven points, eight assists and four steals.

Defensively, it was the fifth game in North Region play in which the Pirates allowed 47 points or fewer.

The Peninsula men (2-4, 3-18) next play at Skagit Valley (5-1, 19-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while the women (6-0, 14-4) have a big gameagainst the Cardinals (6-0, 10-10) at 7 p.m. Port Angeles High School graduates Parker Nickerson and Paige Mason play for the Cardinals’ men’s and women’s teams.

Peninsula 94, Olympic 47

Oly. 11 7 16 13 — 47

PC 20 25 33 16 — 94

Peninsula (94) — Patrick 19, Fraser 16, A. Smith 12, Brown 11, Moss 11, Garcia 7, O’Brien 7, Jackson 5, Caldera 4, M. Smith 2.

Peninsula College’s Ryana Moss (11) and Aspen Fraser (23) surround an Olympic player during the Pirates’ 94-47 victory Saturday in Port Angeles. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

Peninsula College’s Ryana Moss (11) and Aspen Fraser (23) surround an Olympic player during the Pirates’ 94-47 victory Saturday in Port Angeles. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)

Previous
AREA SPORTS: Handball duo racks up trophies, look to form youth handball program in PA
Next
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles improves to 9-0 in league

More in Sports

Neah Bay's Qwaapeys Greene and her family, including teammate and sister Diya Greene (20), celebrate her 1,000th point scored against Rainier on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles improves to 9-0 in league

Neah Bay girls win a pair of games

Peninsula College's Patrick Odingo (4) battles Olympic for a loose ball Saturday in Port Angeles. The Peninsula men beat Olympic 102-66. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Peninsula men, women both win big

Men score 102 points, women 94

Running back Kenneth Walker III, left, and tight end AJ Barner celebrate during the Seahawks' 31-27 victory over the L.A. Rams at Lumen Field in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. (Getty Images)
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP: Seahawks punch their ticket to Super Bowl 60

Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes, and the Seattle Seahawks… Continue reading

Port Angeles boys
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL (Updated): Port Angeles runs on all cylinders to crush Olympic

Crescent, Neah Bay both win

New Port Angeles baseball coach Wyatt Hall.
PREP BASEBALL: Wyatt Hall makes turn toward home as new Port Angeles head coach

Port Angeles dipped into its recent past in tabbing… Continue reading

Handball doubles partners Michael Ewing, left, of Port Angeles and Chris Cardinal of Chimacum won the 41st Washington Athletic Club Handball Classic doubles championship last weekend at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle.
AREA SPORTS: Handball duo racks up trophies, look to form youth handball program in PA

A pair of… Continue reading

Girls Basketball: Peters lifts Spartans to league win

Fynlie Peters had the hot hand, hitting five 3-point baskets… Continue reading

Courtesy Linda Adams (2) Port Angeles’ Adam Kaminski (top) and Edward Gillespie dual for the 100-yard freestyle victory during the Roughriders meet with Kingston on Wednesday.
PREP SWIMMING: Port Angeles sets 16 new personal bests in win over Kingston

The Port Angeles boys swim and dive team closed out… Continue reading

Port Angeles' Kenzie Moses is defended by Bainbridge Island's Jordan Gardner (21) and Allie Paulson-Houser (25) on Tuesday in Port Angeles. Moses had a 3-pointer as the Roughriders won 53-46 to remain unbeaten in the Olympic League. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Riders clutch down the stretch against Bainbridge

Port Angeles takes total control of first place

GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Sequim wins fifth straight league game

The Sequim girls basketball team won its fifth Olympic League… Continue reading

Sequim Wolves
PREP BOYS ROUNDUP: Sequim pulls away from Bulldogs in fourth quarter

Sequim came away with the win by coming through with… Continue reading

Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown competes in the Roughriders' Olympic League home gymnastics meet at the Klahhane Gymnastics Center in Port Angeles on Monday. Brown finished first in the all-around and the Port Angeles team took third overall against Kingston, Bainbridge and North Kitsap. Sequim freshman Sequim Freshman Emily Bair placed seventh in the floor exercise and Port Angeles' Ryah Deleon was ninth on the floor. Coach Elizabeth DeFrang also said sophomores Mya Callis and Denise Galvan performed their best routines all season. The last league meet of the year is Jan. 30 at Bainbridge. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)
GYMNASTICS: PA’s Brown first in the all-around in home meet

Port Angeles freshman Elyse Brown competes in the Roughriders’ Olympic League home… Continue reading