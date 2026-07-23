LEFTIES: Bats quiet in 2-0 loss to North leaders Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Port Angeles went quietly, falling 2-0 to the North Division-leading Wenatchee AppleSox in a five-hit shutout to open a short three-game road swing to Eastern Washington on Tuesday.

Lefties pitcher Gavin Thunstrom went five innings on the hill, allowing both earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three.

Wenatchee’s Akanni Owodunni had an RBI double in the bottom of the second inning to give the AppleSox the lead.

A sacrifice fly in the fifth added some insurance.

Tyler Ruettgers tossed three clean innings in relief to keep Port Angeles in the game, giving up two hits and a walk with four strikeouts, but the Lefties couldn’t manufacture any offense.

Port Angeles batted into a pair of double plays in the first two frames and Jed Strange-Tregar’s leadoff double turned into a pumpkin in the third.

The Lefties (10-30) will wrap up at Wenatchee tonight and return to Port Angeles for a three-game set with Nanaimo starting Friday.