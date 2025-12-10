BRIDGE CLOSURE: Several prep games postponed due to Hood Canal Bridge accident

PORT ANGELES — A total of six basketball games involving Olympic Peninsula teams were postponed Tuesday due to a major traffic accident that closed the Hood Canal Bridge for several hours Tuesday evening.

The Port Angeles boys basketball game against Bainbridge was postponed, while the Port Angeles girls game at Bainbridge was also postponed. No makeup date has been announced yet.

Sequim’s games against North Mason were also postponed. The Sequim girls will play at North Mason on Dec. 18, while the Sequim boys will host North Mason on Dec. 19.

Quilcene basketball games at Crosspoint Christian, based in Silverdale, were also postponed by the bridge closure.

