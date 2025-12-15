ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ty Rowley, Forks basketball

The Forks basketball team this year has undergone a huge amount of turnover, with two all-league performers graduating, another one moving to another community and two other starters out for the season due to injury.

One of the few returners from last year is Ty Rowley. Rowley responded in a big way as one of the leaders of the Spartans with a statement win against 1A Hoquiam on Dec. 8. Rowley dominated the game with 36 points and 18 rebounds. He even had six steals and two blocked shots in the Spartans’ 70-59 victory over their former Evergreen 1A foe.

Rowley and his Forks teammates face another opponent from a higher classification this week, hosting Port Angeles at 7 p.m. Thursday.