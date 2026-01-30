AREA SPORTS: Jim Ross’ legacy celebrated at Forks Wrestling Club event

More than 80 members of the Forks and Port Angeles wrestling clubs competed in a special event held in honor of Jim Ross, a lifelong supporter of wrestling in Forks who recently died of cancer.

Forks wrestling pays tribute to Ross’ legacy

FORKS — Forks High School was filled with energy, emotion and community pride last Sunday as the Forks Wrestling Club hosted the Port Angeles Wrestling Club in a special youth wrestling event held in honor of Jim Ross, a lifelong supporter of wrestling in Forks who recently died after a battle with cancer.

A longtime coach with the Peninsula Wrestling Club (the program’s former name), Ross dedicated countless years to developing young athletes and building a strong wrestling culture in the area.

When plans were underway to replace the old Forks High School, Ross was a familiar and passionate voice at community meetings, advocating tirelessly for dedicated wrestling space.

His efforts were instrumental in securing the quality wrestling facilities for youth and high school athletes.

Ross also was a beloved presence at home meets and the annual Forks wrestling tournament, for which he proudly served as announcer year after year.

His voice and enthusiasm became part of the fabric of Forks wrestling.

Sunday’s event was a powerful reflection of that legacy. More than 80 youth wrestlers competed in front of a packed gym, creating an incredible atmosphere. The stands were filled with parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents cheering on the next generation.

Forks wrestling alumni were on the mats as coaches, guiding their own children, while high school wrestlers and coaches stepped up to referee.

Ross’ entire family was able to attend, making the day even more meaningful.

The event was organized by Erica Bechtold along with the Forks Wrestling Club coaches and parents who helped make it possible.

Peninsula Daily News