AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Try the Y Day Saturday at YMCA’s in PA, PT, Sequim

Try the Y in PA, Sequim, PT

PORT ANGELES / SEQUIM/PORT TOWNSEND — Community members are invited to experience everything the Y has to offer during Try the Y Day, a free, all-ages event set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA of Port Angeles, the YMCA of Sequim and the YMCA of Jefferson County.

Guests are encouraged to stop by the locations to explore facilities, meet staff and take advantage of access to the facility and special programming.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the Y’s aquatics programs at the Sequim and Port Townsend branches, fitness spaces and wellness amenities.

Each location feature recently installed wellness equipment, offering more up-to-date options for strength training, cardio and functional fitness.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Jefferson County YMCA’s new wellness center will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Full details, including schedules and offerings specific to each branch, are available at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-TryYDay.

The YMCA of Port Angeles is located at 302 S. Francis St., the YMCA of Sequim is at 610 N. Fifth Ave. and the Jefferson County YMCA is located at 1925 Blaine St.

Moss lifts PC women

BELLEVUE — Former Neah Bay standout Ryana Moss drained the go-ahead triple with 37 seconds to play and Peninsula College added insurance points at the free throw line in the waning moments of a 63-60 NWAC North Region road win over Bellevue.

The win kept alive the Pirates’ 43-game win streak in North Region play.

Moss led Peninsula with 17 points, sinking 4-of-5 3-point shots.

Peninsula (3-0, 11-4) hosts Edmonds at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pirate men struggle

BELLEVUE — Peninsula College struggled to find the basket and were outworked on the boards in a 77-37 defeat against a strong Bellevue squad (16-2) on Wednesday.

The Pirates managed to hit just 15-of-57 shots from the floor, including 4-of-20 from beyond the arc, in the loss.

Sam Tekeste led Peninsula with eight points.

The Pirates (1-2, 2-16) host Edmonds at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Peninsula Daily News

Previous
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim unable to catch up to defending champion Bremerton

More in Sports

Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News Port Angeles’ Brock Hope is defended closely by North Kitsap players during the Roughriders’ 61-47 win at home Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Port Angeles defense turns the tide vs. North Kitsap

In the middle game of a tough three-game stretch,… Continue reading

Sequim's Solomon Sheppard drives the ball up the court against Bremerton's Aaron Matthews. Sheppard led the Wolves with 21 points, but Sequim lost to the defending state champions 79-56. (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequim unable to catch up to defending champion Bremerton

Roughriders power past Kingston in second half

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Try the Y Day Saturday at YMCA’s in PA, PT, Sequim

Try the Y in PA, Sequim, PT PORT ANGELES / SEQUIM/PORT TOWNSEND… Continue reading

PREP BASKETBALL: Port Angeles girls hold off stubborn Buccaneers

Julmist nearly a quadruple-double in Sequim victory

The Big Hurt at Pebble Beach in Port Angeles is one of the long-distance races that Peninsula Adventure Sports puts on from March. through October. (Matt Sagen, Cascadia Films)
PENINSULA ADVENTURE SPORTS: 2026 calendar released for long-distance events

Peninsula Adventure Sports has announced its 2026 calendar of… Continue reading

PREP ROUNDUP: East Jefferson, Quilcene hoops teams sweep

The East Jefferson boys won their third game in a… Continue reading

The Port Angeles Lefties installed a new scoreboard and videoboard at Civic Field this spring. In addition to the Lefties, the Port Angeles baseball and football teams use the board, as well as the Wilder Baseball Club. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 a year of change and success for area teams

One of the themes for sports on the Olympic Peninsula in 2025… Continue reading

Brody Pierce, Port Angeles basketball.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brody Pierce, Port Angeles basketball

Brody Pierce has been a big part of the Port Angeles boys… Continue reading

PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Forks boys and girls and Sequim boys all place

The Forks boys and girls and Sequim boys all placed… Continue reading

Sequim's Gracie Chartraw (14) scored 34 points to help lead the Wolves to a 66-40 over league rival North Kitsap on Friday. In on this play are North Kitsap's Addison Jess (42) and Jasmine Sunnenberg (12). (Emily Mathiessen/for Peninsula Daily News)
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sequim bounces back with win over Vikings

Port Angeles crushes Bremerton 56-9

Sequim Wolves
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sequim blitzes North Kitsap early to win

Port Angeles gives defending state champion Bremerton all it can handle

Peninsula College's Makena Patrick (22) is surrounded by Whatcom players in the paint Saturday in Port Angeles. Patrick had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 83-46 Peninsula win. (Jay Cline/Peninsula College)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Men, women split against Whatcom

The Peninsula College women’s basketball team extended its North… Continue reading