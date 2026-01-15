AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Try the Y Day Saturday at YMCA’s in PA, PT, Sequim

Try the Y in PA, Sequim, PT

PORT ANGELES / SEQUIM/PORT TOWNSEND — Community members are invited to experience everything the Y has to offer during Try the Y Day, a free, all-ages event set from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA of Port Angeles, the YMCA of Sequim and the YMCA of Jefferson County.

Guests are encouraged to stop by the locations to explore facilities, meet staff and take advantage of access to the facility and special programming.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the Y’s aquatics programs at the Sequim and Port Townsend branches, fitness spaces and wellness amenities.

Each location feature recently installed wellness equipment, offering more up-to-date options for strength training, cardio and functional fitness.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Jefferson County YMCA’s new wellness center will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Full details, including schedules and offerings specific to each branch, are available at https://tinyurl.com/PDN-TryYDay.

The YMCA of Port Angeles is located at 302 S. Francis St., the YMCA of Sequim is at 610 N. Fifth Ave. and the Jefferson County YMCA is located at 1925 Blaine St.

Moss lifts PC women

BELLEVUE — Former Neah Bay standout Ryana Moss drained the go-ahead triple with 37 seconds to play and Peninsula College added insurance points at the free throw line in the waning moments of a 63-60 NWAC North Region road win over Bellevue.

The win kept alive the Pirates’ 43-game win streak in North Region play.

Moss led Peninsula with 17 points, sinking 4-of-5 3-point shots.

Peninsula (3-0, 11-4) hosts Edmonds at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pirate men struggle

BELLEVUE — Peninsula College struggled to find the basket and were outworked on the boards in a 77-37 defeat against a strong Bellevue squad (16-2) on Wednesday.

The Pirates managed to hit just 15-of-57 shots from the floor, including 4-of-20 from beyond the arc, in the loss.

Sam Tekeste led Peninsula with eight points.

The Pirates (1-2, 2-16) host Edmonds at 2 p.m. Saturday.

