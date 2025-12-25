Woman goes to hospital after alleged DUI crash

PORT TOWNSEND — A woman was transported to a hospital after the car she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, the State Patrol said.

Emily Abell, 29, of Chimacum was traveling westbound on state Highway 20 at milepost 8 about 12:26 a.m. Wednesday when she left the road and hit the tree. Her vehicle, a 2013 Ford Escape, came to rest in the westbound ditch, the State Patrol said.

Abell was transported to Jefferson Healthcare hospital, said the State Patrol, which cited the cause as driving under the influence.

Abell was wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.

The Ford Escape was totally destroyed, the agency added.

