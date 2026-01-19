Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — Field carrier landing practice operations will be conducted for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

There will be landing practice at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville late Wednesday afternoon. Practice also is slated for late Thursday afternoon to early evening. Operations will continue Friday.

No further training operations are scheduled at OLF Coupeville for the week.

There are no landing practice operations scheduled at Ault Field this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.