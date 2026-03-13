Port Hadlock man sentenced to 75 days

PORT HADLOCK — A transient man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to two charges.

Keith Fundak, 48, of Port Hadlock, was sentenced was sentenced Friday to 75 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Fundak at 12:25 p.m. Feb. 3 on Egg & I Road.

The charges stem from an incident Feb. 2 when, at about 12:15 a.m., Deputy Brett Anglin saw a grey Jaguar exiting the Chimacum Chevron gas station near the intersection with State Route 19 and Chimacum Road cross Anglin’s lane of travel, fail to yield the right-of-way and remain in his lane longer than a normal turn, the release stated.

During the following traffic stop, Fundak claimed he did not have his license and said his name was Bruce Revelle Jr. while also providing a paper vehicle registration listing the name Revelle. Fundak provided a birth date, said he was from Missouri and provided a Social Security number, the release stated.

When Anglin ran the information, no records matched. A search for the Missouri address Fundak provided linked to Fundak, a known Jefferson County resident, according to the release.

“Deputy Anglin recognized Fundak from his Department of Licensing photo and noted active felony assault warrants and a third-degree drive-while-license-suspended status,” the release stated.

With the help of another officer, Anglin placed a tire deflation device behind the Jaguar’s tires but when instructed to turn off the vehicle, Fundak accelerated rapidly and fled at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

With Anglin in pursuit, Fundak reached speeds of over 80 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone, turned onto Anderson Lake Road, then State Route 20 and passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone on a blind corner, according to the release. Fundak continued onto U.S. Highway 101 and Old Gardiner Road where speeds exceeded 100 mph. He ran multiple stop signs and traveled 80 mph in a 35-mph zone on Old Gardiner Road.

Anglin stopped his pursuit of Fundak near the Worldmark Resort for safety reasons after Fundak continued at unsafe speeds, according to the release.

Deputies located Fundak the next day in the woods in the 2400 block of Egg & I Road, according to the release. During the arrest, Fundak dropped a small bag containing a white crystal substance recognized as methamphetamine.

Fundak was charged with one count of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act but that charge was resolved through the plea agreement, according to the release.

“This case demonstrates the dangers of fleeing from law enforcement at high speeds on our county roads and the importance of truthfulness with officers,” prosecuting attorney James Kennedy said in the release. “Our office will continue to hold individuals accountable when their actions endanger the public and first responders. While the 75-day sentence does not reflect the seriousness of this offense, it is all that state law allows.”