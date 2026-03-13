Port Townsend man sentenced for domestic violence

PORT TOWNSEND — A Port Townsend man has been sentenced to 29 months in custody, followed by 18 months probation, including requirements to engage in substance abuse treatment and domestic violence reconation therapy.

Francisco Munoz-Renteria pled guilty to assault in the second degree (domestic violence), unlawful imprisonment (domestic violence), criminal impersonation in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence), and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, according to a Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Office (PAO) release.

The sentence follows what the PAO release called a pattern of abusive behavior between Munoz-Renteria and his intimate partner.

The incidents leading to the sentencing date back to November and December of last year, though the victim also reported previous threats to her life.

On Nov. 17, 2025, Munoz-Renteria became violently enraged during an argument wherein the victim expressed that she did not want to become pregnant or have his children. He then strangled her, according to the release.

“The victim reported briefly losing consciousness, experiencing blurry vision, raspy voice, coughing, and violent shaking in her legs as she struggled to breathe,” the PAO release said.

He then blocked her from escaping or calling the police.

On Dec. 11, another incident of domestic violence occurred when he struck her multiple times in the face. When the two walked together at Fort Worden State Park later in the day, with the pretense of making amends, the victim mouthed, “Call the police,” to a stranger. The witness notified authorities.

Port Townsend Police Department responded, deploying an unmanned aerial vehicle to locate the parties.

The man fled the scene but was located in a vehicle outside of a residence later.

“He resisted arrest, requiring minimal force to secure him, and was transported to Jefferson County Jail,” the release stated.

During his court proceedings, Munoz-Renteria claimed he did not know the victim and gave a false name, leading to the criminal impersonation charge.

The victim received support through domestic violence advocacy resources, including services from Dove House, and was provided transportation and temporary housing assistance following the incident, the PAO stated.

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Reporter Elijah Sussman can be reached by elijah.sussman@peninsuladailynews.com