Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will take place at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville late Tuesday afternoon to evening. Operations will continue Wednesday morning to mid-afternoon.

No further training operations are scheduled at OLF Coupeville for the week.

There are no landing practice operations scheduled at Ault Field during this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.

Previous
Four members elected to Port Angeles chamber board

More in News

Justice Loftus holds up a dinosaur mask he received at the Winter Wishes assembly. He said he plans to use it to play with his younger brother. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Sequim High School assembly grants students’ requests

Annual assembly provides gifts via leadership class

Deb Carlson, president of the Sequim-Dungeness Hospital Guild, presents a check for $9,585 to Deputy Police Chief John Southard and City Manager Matt Huish to help purchase three automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for three new vehicles and new AED pads and first aid supplies for the full fleet. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Guild marks $2.5M in support for medical needs

Shop donations reopen in February, sales in March

Marylaura Ramponi stands by an excavator donated for geotechnical work at Sequim School District by Jamestown Excavating. She donated $1 million for the naming rights of the Ramponi Center for Technical Excellence, a career and technical education building that will be built in conjunction with new buildings at Sequim High School. (Matthew Nash/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Progress begins on CTE building

Ramponi Center could be done by early 2028

Weekly flight operations scheduled

There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft… Continue reading

Volunteers serve up a full breakfast on Christmas morning, for the Third Community Breakfast at the Fred Lewis Scout Cabin in Port Townsend put on by the Reach Out Community Organization, a homeless advocacy program. A full breakfast was served to about 150 people during the morning. On the serving line are, from the back, Rose Maerone, Marie France and Susan Papps. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)
Festive breakfast

Volunteers serve up a full breakfast on Christmas morning, for the Third… Continue reading

Growler analysis report complete

Environmental Impact Statement and recommendations released

x
Home Fund subsidizes rent at Woodley Place

Bayside renovates 17 units at former hotel for supportive housing

To honor outgoing Hospital Commission Chair Jill Buhler Rienstra, Jefferson Healthcare dedicated a courtyard to her in December. Buhler Rienstra stands on the left, Jefferson Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Mike Glenn on the right.
Thirty-year hospital commissioner retires

Her career saw the hospital grow, improve

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: County boards to meet next week

The Jefferson and Clallam boards of county commissioners and the city of… Continue reading

Four members elected to Port Angeles chamber board

Four people have been elected to the Port Angeles… Continue reading

Port Townsend Mayor David Faber with wife Laura Faber and daughter Mira Faber at this year’s tree lighting ceremony. (Craig Wester)
Outgoing mayor reflects on the role

Addressing infrastructure and approaching affordable housing

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active, seen in 2019, returned to Port Angeles on Sunday after it seized about $41.3 million in cocaine in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Steve Strohmaier/U.S. Coast Guard)
Active returns home after seizing cocaine

Coast Guard says cutter helped secure street value of $41.3 million