Library at Clallam Bay Corrections Center to open this fall

CLALLAM BAY — Renovations are underway inside the state library branch at the Clallam Bay Corrections Center as the Washington State Library and the Department of Corrections prepare to reopen the space to patrons for the first time in six years.

The Washington State Library operates the Institutional Library Services program, which runs libraries in state prisons, psychiatric hospitals and one juvenile facility.

Clallam Bay’s library closed in early 2020 due to a job vacancy, and the COVID-19 pandemic prolonged the reopening timeline by several years.

DOC facilities staff are working to install new flooring, desks and shelves, giving the room a fresh coat of paint and making sure there are enough power connections for the fall reopening.

During the interim, patrons at Clallam Bay have been able to request books on loan from other institutional libraries. Once it reopens, the library will have its own collection and access to the national interlibrary loan program.

The library also will give patrons access to a slate of reentry resources that are tailored to their individual needs.

As patrons approach the end of their confinement terms, they will be able to research education and vocational programs, receive listings for jobs and applications for educational financial aid, apply for SNAP and other food benefits, and locate food banks, clothing banks and shelters in the counties they will be released in to ease their transition.

“The ability to truly partner with the Department of Corrections and bring library services to folks who had not had that in a few years — it’s a nice reminder that we can work toward something together,” said Russell Roe, program manager for Institutional Library Services.

Donations to support the Clallam Bay library or other institutional libraries are accepted online. Select WSL Institutional Libraries on the dropdown menu.