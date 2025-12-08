Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

Landing practice will be at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville on Monday afternoon.

Practice also is slated for Tuesday afternoon to evening, Wednesday afternoon to evening and Thursday afternoon to evening.

Operations will continue late Friday morning to early afternoon.

No landing practice operations are scheduled at Ault Field this week.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.