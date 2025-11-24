Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

There will be landing practice at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville Monday evening.

Operations will continue late Tuesday morning and then evening.

No further training operations are scheduled at OLF Coupeville for the week.

There are no landing practice operations scheduled at Ault Field for this week.

NAS Whidbey Island also announced the reopening of runway 07/25 at Ault Field.

The runway, which is oriented approximately southeast to northwest, has been closed for repairs.

Starting today, aircraft using Ault Field may take off or land in any of four directions, depending upon weather conditions.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.

Previous
EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards and commissions set to meet

More in News

Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News Michael McBurnie, from Bainbridge Island, watches as Port of Port Townsend workers insert shims to help support his 42-foot Leopard catamaran, Celestial Sky, on the hard on Tuesday. McBurnie had the boat out of the water for maintenance as well as to repair damage to the tip of the rudder.
Hard work

Michael McBurnie, from Bainbridge Island, watches as Port of Port Townsend workers… Continue reading

Candidates for the 2026 Clallam County Fair royalty are, from left, Tish Hamilton, Keira Headrick, Julianna Getzin, Makenzie Taylor and Jasmine Green. Molly Beeman is not pictured.
Six candidates running for Clallam County Fair royalty

Clallam County Fair Royalty has announced six candidates running… Continue reading

Eric and Tina Thomson, owners of Tedesco’s Italian Fresh, moved to Sequim in 2016. They fell in love with the area after they visited Tina’s son, Dustin Miller, who is the restaurant’s bar manager. Eric serves on the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, and he and his family support several local causes. (Monica Berkseth/Olympic Peninsula News Group)
Tedesco’s restaurant built on family name

Owners, support WAG, food bank and other local causes

Weekly flight operations scheduled

There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft… Continue reading

EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Peninsula boards and commissions set to meet

Meetings across the North Olympic Peninsula.

From left, Chimacum School Board directors Tami Robocker, Dr. Kristina Mayer, Kathryn Lanka, Superintendent, Dr. Scott Mauk, Student Director Ethan Perovich, Student Director Emily Liske and Board director Mike Aman. Roxanne Hudson is not pictured.
Chimacum state’s small board of year

School district takes top honor for size category

Olympic Medical Center Foundation The Nutcracker is highlighted in a set piece from Westlake Park in Seattle that will be part of Tuesday’s Opening Ceremonies for the Olympic Medical Center Foundation’s Festival of Trees. The outdoor welcome on the Vern Burton Community Center lawn also will include huge, LED-lighted Christmas ornaments, a ballet and a snow-making machine.
Festival of Trees returns bigger and earlier

Opening Ceremonies move to Tuesday

Man shot in Port Angeles identified

Investigation by OII continues

Eli Hammel, City Of Port Angeles employee, puts just under 20,000 lights on the city Christmas tree in front of the Conrad Dyar fountain in downtown Port Angeles on Tuesday. (Dave Logan/For Peninsula Daily News)
Tinsel technician

Eli Hammel, City Of Port Angeles employee, puts just under 20,000 lights… Continue reading

OMC approves deficit budget

Projecting $7.4M loss for 2026

Rule to increase forest buffers near streams

Clean water protection and loss in timber revenue expected

Jake Seegers
Seegers announces intent to run

Sets sights on County Commission seat