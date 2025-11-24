Weekly flight operations scheduled

COUPEVILLE — There will be field carrier landing practice operations for aircraft stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Complex this week.

There will be landing practice at the Outlying Landing Field in Coupeville Monday evening.

Operations will continue late Tuesday morning and then evening.

No further training operations are scheduled at OLF Coupeville for the week.

There are no landing practice operations scheduled at Ault Field for this week.

NAS Whidbey Island also announced the reopening of runway 07/25 at Ault Field.

The runway, which is oriented approximately southeast to northwest, has been closed for repairs.

Starting today, aircraft using Ault Field may take off or land in any of four directions, depending upon weather conditions.

Comments, including noise complaints, can be directed to the station’s comment line at 360-257-6665 or via email at naswi_noise_comments@us.navy.mil.

All other questions can be directed to the public affairs office at 360-257-2286.