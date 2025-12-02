Toys for Sequim Kids seeks donations for annual event

SEQUIM — Trees are up for Toys for Sequim Kids, an annual giving event for children ages 1-18.

Community members can make donations, including new age-appropriate toys, games, clothes, sports equipment, gift cards and more at the following locations through Dec. 14:

• Anytime Fitness, 10135 Old Olympic Highway.

• The Co-Op Farm and Garden, 216 E. Washington St.

• Sequim Electronics (Radio Shack), 680 W. Washington St., B106.

• YMCA of Sequim, 610 N. Fifth Ave.

Blue Sky Realty, 190 N. Priest Road, is collecting blankets and coats for the event.

Santa’s Toy Brigade will drive through Sequim Dec. 8-12 to collect toys for the event as well as food for the Sequim Food Bank.

Main event

Toys for Sequim Kids will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road.

Parents and guardians must show proof of Sequim School District residency, with one adult allowed to enter the event. No child care will be available.

Co-organizer Kathy Suta said she’s seeking extra help with donations for middle and high schoolers as they saw nearly 200 receive gifts last year.

Items include gift cards, brand name hoodies, makeup, headphones, Nerf equipment and video games.

For many children, Lego sets and Pokemon items remain popular too, Suta said.

Event support

Volunteers are sought to help set up Toys for Sequim Kids starting at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15. To volunteer, call Sequim Community Aid at 360-681-3731.

Along with community donations and donation sites, Toys for Sequim Kids receives quilt donations from The Linus Project and the Sunbonnet Sue Quilt Club, and bicycles from Waste Connections – Olympic Disposal’s employees.

Utilities/rent

Sequim Community Aid, a nonprofit organization, organizes Sequim for Toys Kids, and it offers year-round utility and rental assistance for Sequim School District residents.

To help the nonprofit with donations, mail to: Sequim Community Aid, P.O. Box 1591, Sequim, WA, 98382 and specify checks with “toys” in the memo line for Toys for Sequim Kids, or leave the memo blank for utilities, organizers said.