Three injured in three-car collision south of Quilcene

QUILCENE — Three people were transported to hospitals following a three-car collision south of Quilcene.

Brenda Dewitt, 76, of Quilcene was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 101 at Dutch Lane in a 2016 Buick Verano about 3:24 p.m. Thursday when she turned left in front of an oncoming vehicle, the State Patrol said.

Jason Ashley, 42, of Suquamish was traveling northbound in a 2007 Honda Ridgeline pickup and struck the rear passenger side of Dewitt’s vehicle as she turned, then collided head-on with a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, the State Patrol said.

Ashley was injured and transported to Jefferson Healthcare hospital, the State Patrol said.

Jaclynn Imai, 48, of Port Ludlow, who was a passenger in the Honda Ridgeline, was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the State Patrol said.

She was in satisfactory condition on Friday afternoon, according to the hospital’s nursing supervisor.

Elandon Washburn, 25, of Port Angeles, the driver of the Chevy Silverado, was transported to Jefferson Healthcare hospital, the State Patrol said.

Dewitt was not injured, the agency added.

Dewitt’s Buick came to rest on Dutch Lane while the Honda Ridgeline and the Chevy Silverado both came to rest in the southbound lane of Highway 101, the State Patrol said.

Both the Buick and the Honda Ridgeline were totally destroyed while the Chevy Silverado sustained reportable damage, the State Patrol said.

All four people were wearing seat belts, and neither drugs nor alcohol were involved, the State Patrol added.

The cause was a failure to yield to oncoming traffic, the State Patrol said.