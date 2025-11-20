The Ice Village cometh

The Winter Ice Village is returning at 121 West Front Street in Port Angeles for their eighth year of skating for ages three and older. The village will open Friday and be open from noon to 9 p.m. every day until Jan. 5. Each skater must sign a waiver either at the rink or online ahead of time at wintericevillage.org. There will be a live camera online at skatecam.org so skaters can see crowds and conditions at the rink. The village runs on volunteer power and is presented by the Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce. Information on tickets, skating lessons and special sessions is available at wintericevillage.org.

Jamel Twigger tests out the ice in preparation for opening day on Fridayat the Winter Ice Village in Port Angeles. (Dave Logan/For Peninsula Daily News)