Nominations open for Best of Peninsula contests

Nominations are now being accepted for the Best of Clallam and Jefferson County and Best of the West End.

Pick your favorites in a variety of categories between June 15 and June 28. The top five with the most nominations in each category will advance to the voting round, which will take place from July 13-26.

This marks the 31st consecutive year for the Clallam and Jefferson County contest and the third year for Best of the West End.

Join the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum in recognizing the incredible people and organizations that make our communities special.

Best of Peninsula Contests can be found at the following links:

• Clallam County

• Jefferson County

• West End