Forks City Council approves comprehensive plan

FORKS — The Forks City Council has passed an updated Comprehensive Plan, which will guide the city’s growth and development from 2025 through 2045.

The decision came June 8 as council members addressed a wide range of issues, including a controversial tiny home development appeal, airport and property rezones and upcoming public works projects.

Consultant Tom Beckwith presented the city’s Comprehensive Plan and explained the document serves as the foundation for the city’s zoning regulations, subdivision standards, capital improvement planning and compliance with the state Growth Management Act.

Mayor Tim Fletcher noted the plan reflects years of work by city staff and community input gathered through meetings and public comment. He said several chapters were significantly updated, including new sections that address climate change and environmental issues.

Fletcher emphasized that draft copies have been available on the city’s website for some time and described the update as “much more extensive this time around.”

Council member Corey Pearson questioned whether council members should have additional time to review the document, and council member Jeff Gingell asked whether delaying adoption could create any problems.

Beckwith responded that postponement could potentially affect grant opportunities because many funding programs require an adopted and current comprehensive plan.

Charlotte Archer, serving as city’s legal counsel, noted the plan originally had been due by the end of 2025, while Beckwith clarified that state deadlines require completion by the end of June.

Tiny Home appeal

The council also voted to remand a proposed eight-unit tiny home development back to the Planning Commission for further review.

Council members conducted a closed-record hearing regarding an appeal filed by Cora Sasticum challenging the Planning Commission’s approval of a Conditional Use Permit for the development proposed at 170 Sportsmans Club Road.

Before testimony began, officials explained that no new evidence or public comment could be considered during the appeal process. Pearson recused herself because she owns the property involved in the application.

Sasticum read a letter outlining her concerns, including potential impacts on neighborhood water use, increased activity in what she described as a quiet residential area, uncertainty about the type of structures planned and concerns that additional units could be added in the future. She also raised questions about nearby uncapped oil wells.

Council members did not ask questions following her presentation. It was noted the oil well issue could not be considered because it was not part of the original record reviewed by the Planning Commission.

Council member Joe Soha said the anticipated occupancy levels of the units should be considered.

Project developer Tom Tucker participated via Zoom, stating that concerns regarding oil wells fall outside the scope of the permit review. Tucker said septic systems and other infrastructure would still require Clallam County approval. He stated the proposed structures would be one-bedroom units and that fencing and vegetation screening are planned to help address privacy and noise concerns.

Following about 25 minutes of closed deliberations, the council voted to send the matter back to the Planning Commission, which was directed to examine the specific types of units proposed and anticipated occupancy rates.

Radar signs, panhandling

The council also discussed a letter of understanding with the state Department of Transportation regarding new radar speed signs planned for both entrances to the city.

Police Chief Mike Rowley commented on recent panhandling issues within the city limits, noting that Forks currently has no ordinance specifically addressing the matter. Council members agreed the issue warrants future discussion.

Fletcher also reported that an interlocal agreement with the Hoh Tribe remains pending and is expected to be addressed at a future council meeting.

The council also approved Ordinance 690, known as the Ruble Rezone, and Ordinance 691, which rezones property associated with the Forks Municipal Airport.

During public comment, Forks Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lissy Andros complimented the city for the recently installed America 250 banners and hanging flower baskets that now decorate downtown.

Andros also said the chamber’s first Movie in the Park event of the summer is scheduled for June 27, with the Forks High School cheerleaders providing concessions.

Separately, Linda McGinley of Forks voiced concerns regarding the city’s ongoing water line project near her property on Merchants Road. McGinley expressed frustration that city representatives had suggested she discuss issues with the neighboring property owner, stating that the project belongs to the city and not the adjacent landowner.

“This is not the Jacobys’ project, it’s the city’s project,” McGinley told council members.

She urged the city to properly restore disturbed areas once construction is complete by reseeding and ensuring the area can be maintained, preventing invasive weeds and Scotch broom from taking over.

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Christi Baron is the editor of the Forks Forum of the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which also is composed of other Sound Publishing newspapers Peninsula Daily News and Sequim Gazette. She can be reached by email at christi.baron@forksforum.com.