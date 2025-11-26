Thanksgiving meals scheduled on Peninsula

Thanksgiving meals will be offered across the Peninsula this week.

BRINNON

• The Halfway House Restaurant will serve a free Thanksgiving meal from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Meals are available for dine in or take out.

Diners are requested to RSVP by calling 360-736-4715 or emailing michelle@brinnonhalfwayhouse.com.

PORT ANGELES

• The Port Angeles Corps of the Salvation Army will serve a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at its Food Pantry, 123 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

• A community Thanksgiving Dinner will be served from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday in the gym at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 209 W. 11th St., Port Angeles.

The free annual meal will be prepared by Port Angeles Council 2260 of the Knights of Columbus. For more information, call Catherine German at 253-442-9412.

SEQUIM

• Sun Taxi will host a free Thanksgiving meal from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula’s Carroll C. Kendall unit, 400 W. Fir St., Sequim.